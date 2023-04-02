w

The biggest news this last week was a veto of HB292 by the Governor. This bill was slated to provide property tax relief to all property owners, by directing several funding sources to send rebates to all primary homeowners, and by providing funding to school districts intended to reduce their bonds and so provide more relief to all property owners. The Governor’s veto identified some potential concerns that could affect the state’s ability to bond for infrastructure projects. The house chose to address those concerns with a trailer bill HB376, and then to override the veto to keep property tax relief moving forward. After some debate, the Senate chose to follow suit.

I was glad to see HB295 return from the Senate with some amendments and pass again in the house. This bill makes sure that credit card companies cannot use their merchant tracking codes to identify people who are legally purchasing guns & ammunition.


