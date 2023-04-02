...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, with locally up to 12 inches in the Bear Lake and Bear
River Valley areas.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy at times Sunday night
into Monday morning. Snow intensity may decrease early Monday
afternoon before increasing once again late Monday afternoon
into Tuesday morning..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
The biggest news this last week was a veto of HB292 by the Governor. This bill was slated to provide property tax relief to all property owners, by directing several funding sources to send rebates to all primary homeowners, and by providing funding to school districts intended to reduce their bonds and so provide more relief to all property owners. The Governor’s veto identified some potential concerns that could affect the state’s ability to bond for infrastructure projects. The house chose to address those concerns with a trailer bill HB376, and then to override the veto to keep property tax relief moving forward. After some debate, the Senate chose to follow suit.
I was glad to see HB295 return from the Senate with some amendments and pass again in the house. This bill makes sure that credit card companies cannot use their merchant tracking codes to identify people who are legally purchasing guns & ammunition.
Seeing house bill 267 signed into law is deeply encouraging for me to see. This bill will provide funding and support for CTE programs in middle & high schools. It gives priority and emphasis to CTE programs in rural districts, and that partner with local industries. This is an example of excellent legislation that will serve Idaho students and Idaho industries equally well.
There were still several appropriations bills to be passed throughout the week, and we did pass the revised version of the Medicaid bill that JFAC returned to the house this week (HB369). After finishing those bills and a few others on March 31, the House and Senate passed a concurrent resolution to recess until the following Thursday. This starts the 5-day timer for the Governor to sign or veto any bills remaining on his desk. Then both bodies will be back in session next Thursday April 6th to respond to those decisions.
We are certainly on track now to end the 67th legislative session. I’m grateful for the opportunities I have had to work with Representative Andrus and Senator Harris. I know they both have some worthy legislative goals for next session, and I am proud to have worked alongside them to represent the good people of District 35.
