On February 26, The News Examiner celebrates it's 125th birthday and maintains its status as the oldest continuous business in the Bear Lake Valley.
The News-Examiner has been many things, but of all those things, it has never been "just a newspaper." It has been a "home," of sorts, and "refuge" to many who have worked within its walls striving to get the news and community comings and goings out to the people of the valley. It is, today, the largest archive of the history of Southeast Idaho where one can search through bound and digital copies of old newspapers. If you have an old picture of your great-grandmother you want copied or enlarged, you can have it done in the copy center. These are just a few of the many things available at The News-Examiner.
How did it all begin?
In an article of early pioneer days in Bear Lake County written by the late Joseph C. Rich, he says that he established the first newspaper in the valley in connection with Hon. J.H. Hart, and was the first editor. This was the paper which the Paris Post grew from.
In Jan. 1895, Charles Edward Harris came into Montpelier from Rock Springs, Wyo., with little more than a dream to establish a newspaper. He was pleased with the area, but disappointed in what equipment was available. He said that two previous editors had tried papers here and had failed, leaving behind a "bucket of hell," a small Washington hand press, and a "pile of junk" scattered around the back room of the Opera House which stood on the corner of Washington and Ninth where the present Bear Lake Motor Parking Lot is now. J.R. Brennan held possession of the equipment for bills unpaid by the previous editors. It was valued at $285. Harris said, "I gave him $40 down and an honest smile of things to come." Two months later, March 2, 1895, the first copy of the Montpelier Examiner came off the press.
Harris had been working on papers since he was 14 years old in Oregon, Montana, and Wyoming. After the first edition, Harris hired a young 16-year-old man who had previously learned to set type in Montpelier on the Observer, a paper started by Hardy and Elledge in 1892. It failed quickly.
"We put together four pages tabloid. Two pages, front and back, were done in Montpelier by French and me and the other two were of national news purchased from the Western Newspaper Syndicate of Salt Lake City." Since March 2, 1895, the Examiner has been in continuous production.
During its continuous production, the paper has incorporated other county papers into it. The Bear Lake County News in 1937, and the Paris Post, which was an outgrowth of the county's first paper begun by Joseph C. Rich on March 17, 1881. It was first known as the Southern Idaho Democrat, later as the Southern Idaho Independent, then the Bear Lake Democrat and finally as the Paris Post.
Jerome and Ruth Taylor purchased the Paris Post on July 31, 1969.
The first four printings of the Examiner were printed in the back room of the Old Opera House on the corner of 9th and Washington. Then, the press was moved down near the railroad tracks in the back of the Bob Gee pool hall where it continued printing until 1895 at which time that building was sold by Robert Gee to the county. It was moved up the street to 6th and Washington behind where the LDS Stake Tabernacle is now located. It became the first Montpelier City Hall and "uptown" fire department.
The Examiner moved to the back of the J.R. Bennan building on 11th Street, where it continued publication until the fire of 1905, which destroyed much of the area and forced another move to the corner of 8th and Washington near where the Medical Arts building was located. There next to the Callahan Five and Dime Store the paper continued publication.
During the 50th anniversary of the paper, Harris, who was then an attorney, recalled the good old days: "The present generation (in 1940s) wonder how we survived without electric lights, telephones, city water system, high school, hospitals, paved streets, cement sidewalks or the other conveniences of today. The truth is we didn't miss what we never had."
Every one of those improvements became the quest of the paper through the years. It has always been the challenge of the Examiner to work for community betterment.
Harris admitted that in the beginning things were difficult. "Had a darn site more cats than customers. Every night when I'd work late their constant noise bothered me. I thought I'd chosen the wrong profession. I should have trapped those cats and sold them in the mining camps. I could have made my fortune then."
"The newspaper soon became popular; so much so with the farmers, that the Mrs. and I often found ourselves overloaded with eggs, butter, milk, cheese, vegetables and other items produced locally. It was all used as barter for subscriptions. Before the mail routes started, the weekly trip brought us a new supply and the farmer picked up his paper from the office."
On Sept. 15, 1905, Mr. Harris sold the Examiner to the Examiner Publishing Company. That corporation was headed by C.E. Wright from Pocatello. He became manager of the Examiner and soon chose Jesse R.S. Budge as editor. The Examiner Company operated until March 13, 1908, when L.G. Bradley of Twin Falls took over until May 11, 1909, when Clyde Hansen, later publisher-owner of the Malad Enterprise bought the paper and in October of that year sold it again to C.E. Wright who operated it until March 5, 1920, when H. M. Nelson of Pocatello bought and operated it until his death in February of 1930.
During that period of time, the Examiner offices had been moved to the building which was located where the M.H. King parking lot is on the north side of Washington and 10th Streets.
Considerable improvement in size of the paper and in value of the equipment took place during the period when C.E. Wright was affiliated with it.
In 1904, it was being printed on a large job press, containing four columns per page. Within a few months, a larger press was installed, enabling printing of two six-column pages simultaneously. The press was displaced by a drumcycle press in April of 1910. It was the first of its kind in the Bear Lake Valley.
Linotype machines and several thousand dollars of new type were added and the paper was converted to a seven-column sheet.
In 1920, the Examiner was purchased by H.M. Nelson of Pocatello. He, with the assistance of his family, published the paper until Feb. 1930, when he died. From his death until Sept. 1937, his widow, Mabel Nelson, and her son, Merlin, published the paper. On Sept. 9, 1937, H.A. Robinson and his wife, Margeurite, and W. Jerome Taylor and his wife, Ruth Robinson Taylor, purchased the paper.
At the time of the purchase, the Robinson's had operated the Bear Lake County News in competition to the Examiner. They had started that paper as the Daily News on Jan. 20, 1920. On Jan. 19, 1922, it converted to the Bear Lake County News. By Nov. 19, 1924, it had grown rapidly to a six-column weekly of 10 to 12 pages.
After the purchase, the two papers consolidated into the Montpelier News-Examiner, which issued its first paper on Sept. 16, 1937.
Publication of the Bear Lake County News took place first from a small building adjacent to the Royal Bakery. Later, it was moved to the Odd Fellows Lodge building and, finally, after consolidation, when the Whitman building was purchased from Henry Whitman in 1942, it became the permanent headquarters of the combined papers. It is the News-Examiner center today.
From 1942 until 1969, the News Examiner continued to grow until it surpassed most weeklies in Idaho for circulation. After the Robinson's retired and passed from the publishing picture, it became largely the efforts of Jerome "Jerry" and Ruth Taylor. On July 31, 1969, they purchased the Paris Post thus uniting the original paper of the Bear Lake area with the News-Examiner. Editors of the two papers delighted in competitive annals of the opposition.
In Sept. 1974, the Taylor's sold their paper to publishers Wayne Bell and Walter Ross who had formed a partnership that purchased several other weekly papers such as the Grace Gazette and the Preston Citizen.
Eventually, Pioneer Newsgroup picked the paper up, and then it was sold to the current owners, Adams Publishing.
The News-Examiner definitely has a long and rich history and ho continue to do so.
Come help us celebrate the 125th birthday of the this institution on Friday, February 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The News-Examiner. There will be cake!