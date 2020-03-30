With businesses struggling with how to respond to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and customers staying home as much as they can, many stores and businesses are struggling and experiencing layoffs and just getting through each day now feels like a major accomplishment.
Unfortunately, your local newspaper is no different.
The people who make The News-Examiner possible have been working hard under trying conditions to provide readers with accurate, trustworthy, local coverage about COVID-19 and how it is affecting our community.
However, our local businesses have understandably needed to adjust, which has meant a lot less advertising in our pages.
To adapt to these realities, our parent company, the Adams Publishing Group, this week ordered the top-to-bottom partial furlough for all of its employees. All full time employees had a reduction in hours. Our staff is working harder than ever to keep the news coming to you both digitally and in print. Our advertising service is also still available for any of those businesses who wish to advertise during this time, but we understand the circumstances you are under.
We are here to help your businesses succeed and those who do their absolute best to see that the paper is printed and delivered to your doorstep will continue their utmost efforts to produce a newspaper that makes our community proud.
Finally, be good to one another. Thank that person stocking the shelves at the grocery store. Wave to the guys driving the garbage truck. Keep in your thoughts the doctors and nurses working so hard to prepare for the difficult days ahead. The times are uncertain. How we react doesn’t need to be.