In Oct. 1903, a Thursday morning, surveyors arrived in Montpelier and began the work of laying off the ground where the new roundhouse and machine shops were to be built. The evening before, Master Mechanic Dunn was there and conferred with Foreman Carrick as to the method of handling the work while the new house was being built. He said the new plant would be rushed to completion. Everything would be well under way within 10 days or two weeks.
The plans called for a roundhouse of 20 stalls, a big machine and blacksmith shop, and offices, etc. The buildings would be of brick and stone. A big turntable was to be put in, new coal chutes, sandhouse, and like appurtenances as well. The new buildings were to contain every modern improvement for the handling of and repairing of the company’s engines. The whole plant was to be lighted by electricity. New and larger machinery was to be installed requiring possibly a larger force of men at that point, than was then employed.
The people of Montpelier had waited patiently for the beginning of this work, and now that they were to see the fruition of their hopes, there would be a spirit of progressiveness shown on all sides. It meant the building of new and better buildings, and a general improvement all over the city.
The delay of the company in building the new roundhouse for so long caused many to fear that they might contemplate some change that was detrimental to the city. With this fear removed, things would go forward and the city would grow even more rapidly than it had before. In fact, Montpelier was destined to become one of the chief cities of the state, and the building of a new railway plant at this point would help to a realization of this.
Plans called for filling in of the site to a height of about two feet above the existing level of the old roundhouse. This required many loads of gravel and tons upon tons of concrete.
There were 15 stalls in the new building for engines, and the machine shops were to occupy a building just back of the east end of the roundhouse. One track was to be built through a stall of the house and out on the flat north to the existing “Y.”
Twenty-three large timbers were required for the pilings for the turntable. On top and around these pilings was packed concrete, and on the top of this was placed an immense block of Diamondville sandstone. On this stone rested the center of the turntable, which was the largest of any on the Short Line.
Upon completion of the roundhouse and machine shops came the building of new coal chutes, sandhouse, pumphouse, and other necessary buildings, to be followed by erection of a fine new depot.
The roundhouse and other buildings, exclusive of the depot, called for an expenditure of nearly $100,000, and it took until spring of 1904 to finish the work.
Building of the structures put many thousands of dollars into circulation in the city of Montpelier during the winter of 1903, as the company gave local men the preference in doing the work, and they were paid good wages.
In September of 1923, C.I. and R. Anderson, contractors out of Salt Lake City, had a force of workmen employed making a 28-foot extension on the old roundhouse on the north, which includes six stalls to accommodate the larger engines that were being used in the First District. They also built an enginemen’s wash room and locker building, which was 28 by 33 feet for the accommodation of engineers and firemen.
This work meant the expenditure of several thousand dollars, and furnished employment for a number of local men.
Unfortunately, all good things seem to come to an end.
In December of 1963, the News Examiner published an article that read, “Removal of one of the major landmarks of Montpelier is underway at the present time. The brick round house constructed by the Union Pacific Railroad in Montpelier in 1903 is now being removed and only the north end of the unit will remain.
“Prior to this time, the main repair units were located at Fossil, Wyo., and only small and incomplete wooden structures were at Montpelier. Built at a cost in excess of $100,000, the structure became one of the sources of public pride for the area.
“During its top period of production near the end of World War I, the local roundhouse was accommodating 600 engines per month and 115 men were employed inside its walls.
“William C. Lambert became the first district foreman in charge of the shops, and C.H. Toomer was the night shift boss for many years. A 24-hour maintenance program became the by-word of the plant and it was recognized as the top repair unit in the Intermountain Area.
“World War I saw the repair unit working feverishly and continuously to keep transportation moving in defense of the country, according to former workmen. First reduction in personnel came in about 1928 when newer units to handle the engines were installed at Pocatello. By 1936, much of the personnel and some equipment had been transferred to Pocatello.
“Today, with greatly reduced personnel, the unit is no longer needed in the economic picture of the Union Pacific railroad and it is financially unfeasible.
“Like much that has become legend or memory, the building will be missed; by some, because it was a landmark and source of civic pride, by others, because they have been a part of its functions and its accomplishments, and by all as a reminder of the past glory and the part Montpelier has played in this chapter of railroad history.”
It can’t be said any better. People really missed the old roundhouse for all of those reasons and more, including the monetary value it had for the city’s businesses and residents. It was definitely a source of pride and value for the City of Montpelier, and possibly the entire Bear Lake Valley.