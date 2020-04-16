For those who don’t know where Nounan is, this attractive, elongated valley lies west of Georgetown along the foothills of the Bear River Range of the Wasatch Mountains. It is about nine miles long and an estimated two miles in width and is largely devoted to dairying, grain, and cattle raising.
The community received early recognition as a timbering center in the Bear Lake area. It was named for a Mr. Nounan, a logger who spent considerable time in the area getting out timber and ties for the railroad.
The actual founding of the community came about when Philemon C. Merrill and son, and S. Collett, wintered cattle in the area in 1873. These men also built three log cabins, the first buildings in the area.
Among the early settlers who soon followed was John Skinner who settled in the north end of the valley and began a dairying- and cattle-raising enterprise.
The first school in the community was held in a room of the John Skinner dairy, and it is said that the earliest of teachers supplemented his income by tending vats in the dairy in the evenings and aiding in the milking.
In the middle of the valley, the Paris Co-op established a dairy in 1876. Cheese was the main product and it was produced in abundance.
In the southern end of the valley, the Fred Stauffer ranch was started in 1879. The next rancher to hit the area was E.M. Lindsay about 1881.
For many years it appeared that there would be two communities in the valley. After the E.M. Lindsay ranch was started, the southern end of the valley became known as Lindsayville, and mail deliveries were made with that designation. It proved a difficult thing to unite the valley until the southern church burned down in the mid-1920s. After that, the name of Lindsayville dropped out of existence and mail was sent to Nounan Valley.
However, many residents of Nounan still remember a school by the name of Lindsayville School having been in existence. As well, the southern church was called the Lindsayville Church. The Lindsayville School was probably one of the first known schools in the Nounan area.
After the Lindsayville School was no more and the valley became known as Nounan, the next known schools were the South Nounan School, District #22, and the North Nounan School, District #14. These were first known to be in existence in the early 1900s. Both of these schools first started out in quite small buildings accommodating a rather small number of children. As a point of interest, the North Nounan School building still stands in Nounan to this day. The North Nounan Church also still stands, being utilized as a home. Rick and Carla Bergholm have lived in it for quite a few years. In fact, they also own the North Nounan School building as well.
However, the number of residents and children grew in the little valley. in June of 1916, the South Nounan School put forth a school bond election in the amount of $6,500 to all electors who were resident freeholders and householders of the district for the purpose of erecting a new school building and supplying it with new furniture and fixtures. This was to be a vote by secret ballot. The notice of the school bond election was placed in the local newspaper on June 6, June 9, and June 16, 1916. On June 23, 1916, it was announced that there had been only six votes against the bond. Thus, on July 7, 1916, a request for bids was put out in the newspaper for construction of the new building. This request for bids was also repeated in the newspaper on July 14 and July 28, 1916.
Nothing was mentioned in the papers after that as to whether or not the building was built, but it is assumed that it was, because on Nov. 28, 1919 there was an entry in the paper regarding a program that the South Nounan School put on for its patrons, which it says was “greatly enjoyed,” and that “the patrons showed a lively interest in the new school building and the work now being done by their children.”
Schools in Nounan continued until 1936 when the two schools, and the two districts, were merged to form one common school district, District #14. In an article regarding the merge on June 11, 1936, the total assessed valuation of the schools at the time was noted as $683-$730. Two trustees were chosen from the North Nounan School and one from the South Nounan School.
In Aug. 1952, the Nounan School began questioning whether they should begin sending their children to the Georgetown school because they didn’t have enough students. It was brought before the School Board, and they were told that if they did it for the 1952 school year, it did not mean that they couldn’t maintain their school for the 1953 school year if they chose to do so. They did go ahead and send their children to Georgetown for that year, with Mrs. Helen Bartschi, the teacher in Nounan, going to Georgetown as well.
By 1954, all of the Nounan children were attending either Georgetown Elementary for the younger children, or being bused to Montpelier for the upper grades.
This ended a legacy of schools in Nounan; but the legacy hasn’t been forgotten. Many people still remember the schools in Nounan, some still living who taught in the latter ones. Those schools were a good foundation for many students who came out of Nounan and moved on to greater things; some to even become teachers themselves.