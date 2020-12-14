We at the News-Examiner are sharing a few Christmas stories with you over the weeks before Christmas. There is one story each week, and this week’s story is, “The Spirit of Christmas,” by Robin Stead. The stories were found in the archives of the News-Examiner dating back to the early 1920s and are precious and quaint. We hope you enjoy them as much as we have.
And the story begins……
The Widow Stately’s home lay in a nook in the foothills where the sun in mornings came up from the east. At noon, it poured down gently among the evergreens that clothed the hillsides of her little farm, and in the evenings before time for sunset on the plains below, it faded out in yellow splendor over stark white peaks that guarded the widow’s valley from the west.
The Widow Stately had been a widow even when she came into that little nook in the foothills with her son, Frank, a winsome lad of fourteen or thereabouts. Here they had “dug in” with their little herd of heifers, and Frank had plowed the valley field for oats and potatoes, and, with the help of a carpenter, they had built the house of spruce logs where a mountain stream gurgled lullabies in the still nights.
At the end of that same six years came the war. And now the Widow Stately is doubly a widow, and the Allison girl is old before her time.
Down the valley a mile or more live the Freedmans. And Freddie Freedman, at fourteen, unhappily runs to mischief, as the sparks fly upward. Was it not Freddie who left the Stately gates open at Halloween? Was it not Freddie who unbolted the reach in the widow’s wagon? Who but Freddie transposed the front and rear wheels of her buckboard? Who but Freddie shot the wild ducks which she was taming and drank cream in her dairy when she had gone to town?
And tonight, as a blanket of Christmas snow carpets the foothills and the valley, the widow returns from town with her melancholy parcels for Christmas cheer. Tonight, the fire will burn in her hearth, and strange visions will wax and wane in the glow of embers; visions of the First Frank and the Second Frank, and a nightmare of horror at Vimy Ridge. The fire will die out, and Christmas will creep in, wan and cheerless and alone.
But as she drives up by the log house, she sees a sturdy young figure at work in the woodshed, and – can she be dreaming? The spruce logs at the end of the house have been cut and piled for the winter’s burning. And, the sturdy young figure comes out and takes her horses by the head.
“Let me put your team away while you go in and warm yourself, Mrs. Stately,” said a voice. “See, I have started a fire for you.”
So like Frank it seemed that she dared not break the spell. Without a word, she sank in the rocker by the fire.
But he was so long in coming that at length she went to the door. The sturdy figure was just disappearing down the road in the gray cloud of night.
“Who are you? Who are you?” she called after him.
“I am the Spirit of Christmas,” he answered.
And then she knew his voice. “You’re not!” she laughed. “You’re Freddie Freedman!”
The End.
UNDER THE MISTLETOE
“Oh, professor, see the big, big bunch of mistletoe I have hung on the chandelier,” exclaimed the young lady, standing under it and smiling roguishly.
Young and Learned Professor (looking near-sightedly through his glasses) – “Ah, yes, it is an excellent specimen of the Viscum Album, of the order Loranthacaea. It is a jointed lichotamas shrub.” And that was all.