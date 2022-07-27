As this reporter arrived at the meeting of the Montpelier City Council meeting of July 20, councilmembers were nose-deep in the 2022-2023 budget, which was on the table for tentative approval. After agreeing to further review it on their own time, they gave the floor to Steve Portela.
Portela, speaking on behalf of pickleball players, said that his organization still had roughly $4000 remaining from a Rotary grant, and asked that these might be used to improve an existing athletic court in Montpelier. The existing court he described as a little-used basketball court, which might be turned into a multi-purpose court with pickleball at its center.
The funds remaining, he said, would be adequate to resurface a portion of the existing court, if the city would agree to help with the digging of post-holes for the net. Further, he said the contractor would be willing to add new lines to the existing basketball court for another $500.
Sentiment from the mayor and council was quickly receptive. Mayor Slivinski said, “Okay, let’s pick this apart. What’s the downside?” Hearing none, the idea was roundly approved, with an understanding that city would fund the basketball portion.
During time for public comment, several citizens expressed frustration with a perceived lack of enforcement of city ordinances, namely those around landscaping and animals. One gentleman, in a return appearance, said that his daughter, “a compliance officer in another state,” had found some ordinances that might be useful. He presented a printout to the mayor.
Of particular concern were a neighbor’s weeds, whose seeds carry in his direction, and which might burn down one house, and then two, and then the whole neighborhood.
He noted that the neighbor in question was recalcitrant, and when presented with the ordinance, said, “Who’s going to enforce it?”
The citizen said it’s time to start enforcing landscaping ordinances, concluding, “And if you have to raise our taxes, do it!”
To this, a cadre of fellow citizens cheered, “Do it! Do it!”
Further remarks from this segment involved dogs barking all night, dogs running free in the street, too many dogs at one house, and verboten animals such as goats and roosters.
These comments were addressed in the main by Councilman Steve Allred and Mayor Slivinski. Allred pointed out that there’s been a traditional sentiment in Montpelier of not turning the city government into a “Big Brother” apparatus. In response to a comment that Montpelier used to field a compliance officer, Allred noted that the city ran a deficit in doing so, and also that the officer paid a heavy personal toll in carrying out his duties.
In turn, Mayor Slivinski said the city is in fact enforcing nuisance ordinances, that citations had been issued this calendar year, and that to some degree these depend on citizen complaints to the police. He said that while he hears and appreciates the comments of the folks in the meeting, in sum, some people can be lousy, and it isn’t always easy for the council or police to intervene.
In other remarks of councilmembers, Dan Fisher expressed an interest in maintaining existing facilities before big new projects are considered. This won a general assent. Shane Johnson reported that the coming softball tournament was set to be the biggest ever, and that roughly ten teams had to be turned away. Quin Pope reported on the roof at the Oregon Trail Center, saying that maintenance has been deferred at least a year, and that the fix was estimated at $120k-$130k, and might go significantly higher.