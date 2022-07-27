Support Local Journalism

As this reporter arrived at the meeting of the Montpelier City Council meeting of July 20, councilmembers were nose-deep in the 2022-2023 budget, which was on the table for tentative approval. After agreeing to further review it on their own time, they gave the floor to Steve Portela.

Portela, speaking on behalf of pickleball players, said that his organization still had roughly $4000 remaining from a Rotary grant, and asked that these might be used to improve an existing athletic court in Montpelier. The existing court he described as a little-used basketball court, which might be turned into a multi-purpose court with pickleball at its center.

