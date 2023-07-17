This week, Wreaths Across America honors a World War II Veteran: Shurel Nate. He was only twenty when he entered the Navy, during the height of the war, on November 9, 1943. He was sent to Ferregut, California for his basic training. Because he knew calligraphy, Morse Code, and could already type, he was then sent to Treasure Island, California for radio school. Once he was finished with his schooling, he was assigned as a radio operator and technician to the USS Herald of the Morning, a transport designated AP-173, on February 8, 1944.
The ship headed out to the war zone shortly thereafter. Shurel had a very specific duty. He was assigned to one aircraft gun and would pass on the orders to the gunner. The ship was used extensively for many different operations. Shurel saw action in seven major war zones: two in the American Theater and five in the Asiatic Theater. He was in every inhabited island or country in the South Pacific Western Hemisphere.
While serving on the ship, there were many close encounters of various sorts. One of the first runs the ship made was to carry 2000 tons of cargo and 1500 Army passengers to Manila, in the Philippines. They made several stops along the way and were still able to make it safely to their destination and in record time. The landing craft carried the assault wave of the 1st Cavalry Division ashore as they clawed their way into the Japanese Empire at Leyte Island. They were under fire from enemy planes, but managed to unload troops and cargo in less than 10 hours. At other times, they were in heavily infested enemy waters. Submarines were always a serious threat and one time a torpedo passed within 15 yards of the ship’s bow. They faced other dangers, as well. On December 27, 1945 they were hit by a typhoon with 92-mph winds and 50-foot swells. The ship rolled a lot but somehow managed to stay afloat. One time a fire broke out on the ship and several men were burned. Another time a leak was discovered and the ship began taking on water very quickly. Fortunately, they made it to shore before they went down. Shurel was on that ship for 270 days without a break. He contracted malaria and was sick for quite a while. During his time in the Navy he witnessed many horrific battles and events. He was discharged in Washington on March 19, 1946 as a 2nd Class Petty Officer.
He returned home to Bear Lake a few days later and “mostly in one piece,” as he would say. He also felt like it was “the end of Hell and coming into Heaven.” Shurel loved his country and was proud to serve!
Thank you, Shurel, for all you have done for our country and for us!
Wreaths Across America honors Veterans every year by placing wreaths on their graves in December. If you are interested in helping by sponsoring a wreath, please go to:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.