w

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

This week, Wreaths Across America honors a World War II Veteran: Shurel Nate. He was only twenty when he entered the Navy, during the height of the war, on November 9, 1943. He was sent to Ferregut, California for his basic training. Because he knew calligraphy, Morse Code, and could already type, he was then sent to Treasure Island, California for radio school. Once he was finished with his schooling, he was assigned as a radio operator and technician to the USS Herald of the Morning, a transport designated AP-173, on February 8, 1944.

The ship headed out to the war zone shortly thereafter. Shurel had a very specific duty. He was assigned to one aircraft gun and would pass on the orders to the gunner. The ship was used extensively for many different operations. Shurel saw action in seven major war zones: two in the American Theater and five in the Asiatic Theater. He was in every inhabited island or country in the South Pacific Western Hemisphere.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.