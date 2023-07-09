This week, Wreaths Across America is proud to honor Martha White Cook, one of the many women who have served our country. Martha had always been patriotic, and when World War II broke out she wanted to help in the best way she could. She had earned her nursing degree in 1940 and had been working as an R.N. for two years before she joined the Army Nurse Corps.
Martha entered the service in November, 1942 as a First Lieutenant. She spent 20 months in England, wherever she was needed, at different army field hospitals until she was discharged in December of 1945. She was always there when the doctors needed her to help and, most importantly, for the patients. She was only a few years older than all the young GIs who were in her ward with broken bones, in traction, with mangled and missing limbs, and other injuries. Because of the slight age difference, she became a beloved Mother figure to all of them. One year on Christmas day, everyone in the Quonset hut was feeling very sad and missing home. Martha wanted to do something special for them. She put her talents to work and was able to make pancakes for everyone on the small potbellied stove. It was something so simple and yet it brought joy to all. Many service men wrote to thank her for her beautiful smile and positive outlook and how it helped them through that difficult time in their lives.
After the War, she continued on with her nursing career and always helping others. She moved to Montpelier in 1950 and assisted with the opening of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, and was the first Director of Nurses. She married George Woodruff Cook in 1952 and raised her family here. She also helped to open the Bear Lake Skilled Nursing Facility and was again the first Director of Nurses. She retired in 1979 after spending most of her life caring for others.
THANK YOU Martha White Cook for all you did to help others during the war and throughout the rest of your life.
Wreaths Across America honors Veterans every year by placing wreaths on their graves in December. If you are interested in helping by sponsoring a wreath, please go to: wreathsacrossamerica.org/UT0037P; or contact me via phone or text at 208-540-0174; or by email: sbomsta@gmail.com. Be watching for the next Veteran to be honored.
