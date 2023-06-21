All my life, I have been surrounded by family members who have served in different branches of the military. When I learned about Wreaths Across America, I found that their goals were close to my heart: Remember our fallen US Veterans, Honor those who serve, and Teach our children the value of freedom. My goal with this “corner” is to share a little bit about the many veterans, both living and deceased, who have given so much for us.
Our local veteran this week will remain anonymous, as requested by his widow. He served during WWII and was inducted into the army in September of 1944. After six months of Infantry basic training at Camp Hood, Texas he was assigned to the 96th Division, which was sent to Okinawa for active combat duty. He wasn’t there very long before he had a terrifying experience. A grenade exploded in the foxhole where he and two other men were sheltering. As soon as he saw the grenade, he threw his arm up to shield his face. The shrapnel penetrated his arm and shoulder and caused him to bleed profusely. After a long while he started to make his way back to the base. Out of nowhere, a medic appeared. He was a very large black man. The most striking thing about him was the bright white T-shirt he was wearing in the pitch black night. The medic picked him up and carried him the rest of the way to the base. He said he must have passed out, because the next thing he remembered was waking up in a bed and all bandaged up. No one he asked remembered seeing a big black man. He always felt his “Guardian Angel” had been watching over him. His recovery from his wounds was extensive, but he was determined and regained full use of his arm and hand. He was awarded a Purple Heart and an Honorable Discharge. He always felt that he owed his life to the “medic.” He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post #3884 and continued helping to honor veterans throughout much of his life. He gave much for his country and all of us.
