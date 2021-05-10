Montpelier and Bear Lake Valley’s local radio station, KVSI “The Wave”, has a new home on the FM dial. The station is now found at 104.5 FM, moving from 101.7 where it was previously located.
“SVI Media remains committed to providing the highest quality radio product possible to our listeners in the Bear Lake Valley,” said Duke Dance, General Manager of the SVI Radio Network. “The reason behind the change is part of a process to increase the strength of the station’s signal and reach.”
KVSI’s previous FM frequency, 101.7 FM, remains under the ownership of SVI Media, who plans to use the signal in the future at a different location. The idea is to boost the signal in the southern portions of the valley. The hope is that towns like Garden City and even Laketown will be able to tune in. However, broadcast law, licensing procedures and FCC regulations would not allow for SVI’s 104.5 to be used that far south. So the decision was made to adjust the Bear Lake Transmitter, located on “M Hill,” to broadcast at 104.5 so that 101.7 could be used to connect to the communities farther south.
Currently, there is no solid timeline for when 101.7 FM will be fired up again. Budgets, FCC licensing and equipment availability will all play a factor as to how soon that will happen.
“The AM frequency will not be changing as part of these plans,” said Dance. “The Wave can still be heard at 1450 AM, as well as online at SVInews.com/radio or the free SVI News App.”
KVSI was purchased in 2018 by the Star Valley, Wyoming based news and broadcast company SVI Media, owned by Dan and Kim Dockstader. Since that time the Dockstader’s have overseen changes to the station’s programming, including updating the music library to include a modern blend of music. The morning show was also revamped with local resident Lisa Hillier taking over as host. The show, now called “The Morning Chit Chat”, includes local news, weather, sports, community guests, events and giveaways. The show can be heard Monday through Friday from 7-9 a.m.
Since purchasing KVSI, SVI Media has also made significant investments into supporting local high school sports with the addition of live video broadcasts and increased live radio coverage.