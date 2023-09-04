With the exception of the rare absolute fact (such as if you stop breathing for too long, you’ll die), pretty much everything we believe is someone else’s opinion. In a previous article I referenced Webster’s 1828 Dictionary. The definitions of the words listed in that dictionary are the opinions of Noah Webster. Even if he copied a definition word-for-word from another source, in his opinion, that source was correct. Am I about to make some postmodern argument that truth can’t be known? Hardly.
As an example, if you believe that "free market capitalism" is the greatest vehicle for creating wealth within MODERN society, why do you believe that? What "free market" example can you point to? Some may point out that Singapore is LARGELY a free-market economy. The term largely must be used because Singapore levies a "Goods and Services Tariff" on imported products. Is that "free-market capitalism"? According to proponents of "free-market capitalism," it's not, but they are quick to point out that it’s more free-market than, for example, China.
My question is, if one believes "free market capitalism" will produce a wealthier society than even Singapore is today, why does one believe that if there is no example to point to? Has it ever been taken into consideration that the way Singapore structures its economy may be the pinnacle of economic planning? Or are the words "planning" and "structure" the problem? If they are, why? My "hot take" is that the only reason most people advocate for a "free market” economy or any other theory that "has never been tried" is that they have adopted the opinion of an "expert" that they read in a book or heard on a podcast or documentary.
I understand that innovation in the past had to come from the theoretical. That is obvious. But piling all your heart and hopes into something you theorize will definitely be better than what exists now, is hubris. Especially if you happen to be someone who possesses a level of influence.
At this point, someone may point out that things are so bad in the realm for which they are advocating change that their ideas "can’t be any worse than what we have now." I’ve made that argument. Heck, I still make that argument sometimes, but I try to combine it with the sobriety of the idea behind "Chesterton’s Fence" which, properly understood, means reforms should not be made until the reasoning behind the existing state of affairs is understood. In other words, don’t destroy something until you fully understand why it exists. One of my pet peeves is when I talk to one of these "free marketers" who claims that the reason the economy—and in many cases, society in general—is so bad is because government regulation and interference make it that way, and if government didn’t exist, the Walmarts and Amazons of the world could not possibly have the kind of monopoly powers they possess. Yet when pushed as to how they can be assured of this, they have nothing except the theory they have read out of a book. Can you think of anything more important to apply the concept of Chesterton’s Fence (yes, I read it in a book) to than government?
