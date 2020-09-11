Some hunters have had their gear packed for weeks in anticipation of hunting season. Others are still in the planning phase. Either way, here are a few things to consider before heading out on your fall hunting adventures.
- In regards to COVID-19, hunters should pay attention to local, state, federal, and health care professional information relative to the pandemic. Hunting is an excellent way to get outdoors and make memories, but hunters are encouraged to follow guidelines and recommendations put in place for the areas they plan to hunt.
- Know before you go! Review the current seasons and rules for your hunt. Don’t rely on what you remember from last time you participated in that hunt or what your friends told you. Memories fade and rules can change. Current Idaho Fish and Game Seasons and Rules brochures can be found at your favorite license vendor, at regional Fish and Game offices, and online at https://idfg.idaho.gov.
- Does the unit you plan to hunt have a Motorized Hunting Rule? Motorized vehicle use by all big game hunters is restricted to established roadways legally open to travel by full-sized automobiles. A description of the rule, including a list of exceptions, is published in the Motorized Hunting Rule brochure found at license vendors or at regional Fish and Game offices. Information can also be found in the Big Game Seasons and Rules brochures and on Idaho Fish and Game's website.
- Weather conditions during the hunting season can sometimes affect big game behavior and distribution-- and thus, hunter success. Hot, dry weather can result in game using green agriculture fields or high elevations and timbered areas. Rainy conditions can result in more availability of quality native forage and natural water sources which in turn can lead to big game being more widely dispersed on the landscape.
- Doing some preseason scouting of potential hunting areas may give hunters an idea of animal distribution and behavior. Hunters can also use preseason scouting to check road and trail accessibility and conditions as well as make landowner contacts if they are planning to hunt on or near private property.
- New this year is a recently-launched Fish and Game website, https://gohuntidaho.org. This website contains a wealth of information, including video tutorials to help guide hunters through the process of finding a place to hunt big game.
- Another helpful tool for hunters is the Idaho Fish and Game Hunt Planner which can be found at the bottom of Fish and Game’s homepage, https://idfg.idaho.gov. The Hunt Planner provides hunt details by GMU, including harvest statistics and controlled hunt drawing odds, detailed maps, and hunt areas showing ownership and access. For more information, you can also contact regional Idaho Fish and Game offices.