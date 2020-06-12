On June 10, 2020, some of the Bear Lake Rifleman went up to the range to see how things were coming along, and the photos above are what they found.
Terry Smith said, "It is regrettable that some individuals have no respect for anything. Those that can do this and think it is cute or funny, really have no self-respect either.
Basically, there are another few hundred dollars out of pocket for some of the members to try and fix this mess up. I understand why there have been so many organizations that have wanted to do something for this range, and have finally given up on it.
Many unsung heroes have done all of the work and sweat that has gone into this over the years because they thought that there were people that would enjoy their time at the range.
I know that I am preaching to the choir, folks that are educated enough to read really don't do this sort of outdoor entertainment. The time is coming, though when all of this sort of activity will be caught on camera, so keep smiling, you may be a celebrity someday. "
There is currently a reward through Crime Stoppers to help find out who is doing this.
Let's not let this be who we are. Recently we have seen night after night violence and vandalism throughout our grand county. We as a community need to stand up and not let this happen here. If you know anything about this incident please contact the Bear Lake County Sheriff's office and let's get this stopped now.