Monday the House took up H443. H443 which is a bill that allows School Districts to be able to access that State Health Insurance plan. The bill has been in the making for three years. We are hopeful that it will lower the cost of insurance for teachers and support staff thus allowing more take home pay. It may also be better coverage than they have now. Being able to access the State insurance plan is one of the benefits of serving in the State Legislature. It is much better insurance coverage that the teachers and staff will be able to access if they would like.
A highlight this week when was being able to attend a ribbon cutting for the new Idaho Department of Fish and Game. This new building was built on the site of their previous office at 600 Walnut St. The building will now allow the Department to bring all their headquarters staff back to the same building which has not happened for over 30 years. Their work force has been scattered in different locations in Boise. I joined the IDFG Commission in 1999 and I was able to see how inefficient their operation was because the staff was not all working at the same location. I would recommend that you stop by and visit this new building. While you're there, stop by the Nature Center that is behind their building. It is like a zoo and small children could learn a lot from a visit.
Thursday, we had the Commander and part of his command staff of the Nuclear Submarine USS Idaho that will be commissioned in the near future. The cost of the Boat is about $2.5 Billion dollars. It has been over 100 years since the Navy had a ship named after Idaho. I learned that ships are on the water and boats are under the water. So, the USS Idaho is a boat!
The pace at the Capitol seems very slow. Some are speculating that the Redistricting lawsuits may be part of the reason we are off to such a slow start. Thursday afternoon the Supreme Court issued their decision that we have all been waiting for. The Court ruled that the L3 map submitted by the Redistricting Commission was constitutional and that map will be how the Legislative districts are configured for the next ten years. District 32 will have changes as we lose a couple neighboring counties. We will be in District 35 and it will be made up of Bear Lake, Caribou, part of Bonneville, and Teton Counties. Now I’m hopeful that we can get down to business and that the pace will pick up.
Thank you for your support and giving me the honor to represent Dist. 32. Again, contact me if I can help you with a legislative issue