I would like to congratulate the Bear Lake Bears on their second-place finish in the Girls State Tournament. I overlooked their accomplishment in my letter last week. This is the week of the Boys Basketball tournament and there are several teams from District 32 in Boise competing. Westside, Preston, Bear Lake, North Gem, Teton, and Grace are all at the tournament. I want to wish them all Good Luck in their games. I believe that you can conclude that we play pretty good basketball in Southeastern Idaho!
It has been an interesting week. Monday, Rep. Heather Scott introduced a bill that required all Idaho businesses to take cash as payment. As you may recall, some businesses quit taking cash during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was some concern that cash may spread the virus. That bill was introduced but has yet to get a hearing in State Affairs.
On Tuesday the Senate passed S 1087. This is a tobacco bill that raised the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21. That will bring the state law in line with the federal law that raised the legal age to 21 in December of 2019. The law will also affect the sale of vaping products by including them with tobacco products. Most retailers in Idaho have been enforcing the 21-year-old age requirement since federal law changed in 2019. There are a couple of other provisions that affect cities being able to set different tobacco laws than those the state sets. Some cities have objected to that provision. We will have a hearing on the bill in the House Health and Welfare Committee next week.
Wednesday the House became a killing field. We killed two bills. The first one was H 226, and it was a $6 million grant to Idaho for early childhood learning. This program was established during the Trump administration. Senators Crapo and Risch helped secure the funding and supported this program. Their support wasn’t enough to get the bill through the House. I voted for that program because local control was in place to administer the funds. The second bill we killed was a budget bill that funded the CAT fund. That is the Catastrophic Health Care Fund. The CAT fund pays the cost of indigent care that exceeds the first $11,000 that the counties are responsible for. The State of Idaho pays our bills, and we will not go home until the CAT fund has the money to pay the bills. I voted to appropriate the money to the CAT Fund. I served six years on JFAC and know how well these budgets are scrutinized. I rarely voted against a budget bill!
Thursday, we had an Education bill that will allow school districts to hire people without a teaching certificate to teach school. These applicants have to have a bachelor’s degree and pass a background check to be eligible for this program. There are some retired people that might be able to help until the teacher shortage issue is rectified. There are some conditions that freeze their pay after three years. They may become certified if they choose. We all know some people who were born to be teachers, and we all know folks who have had teaching certificates that weren’t able to teach. Currently teachers are retiring at a higher rate than the universities are graduating teachers and the supply gap continues to widen. Most new teachers are offered jobs where they do their student teaching. This bill has a Sunset clause so that we can evaluate it at the end of a three-year period. I supported this bill because I realize the problems school districts are having finding teachers in rural Idaho.
The last bill I want to mention is a bill that the Senate introduced on Thursday. This bill deals with cow manure pollution. This bill considers the economic ramifications of cow manure pollutions.
We are winding the session down, therefore, we are spending more time on the floor and the committee work is about finished . If I can help you or provide you information on legislation, please feel free to contact me. Mgibbs@house.idaho.gov or 208-547-7447.