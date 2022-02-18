The big news in the House this week happened in the State Affairs Committee. The Lottery game, Powerball was in jeopardy. Powerball is a game played by many states and in Canada. The Powerball Lottery Commission expanded their game to Australia and the United Kingdom. Legislation was needed to allow the State of Idaho to continue to offer Powerball at the Lottery outlets. Last year the Lottery Department was unable to get the bill authorizing the expansion of power out of the State Affairs Committee. Idaho was given another year to approve the legislation to allow the expansion into these new countries. This week citizens have been emailing and calling the members of the State Affairs Committee asking them to pass H607. Wednesday, after much debate about the lottery, the Committee voted to send the bill to the House for consideration with no recommendation. Most bills are sent to the floor with a “do pass recommendation”. Early next week H607 will be up for debate by the House, and I predict that the bill will pass by a narrow vote. Then the bill heads for the Senate where I don’t believe that it will have much opposition.
H507, the archery equipment bill passed the House unanimous vote, and is now in the Senate. My Republican colleagues, including myself, favor limited government and local control. We are all for these issues if it suits our agenda. This week had another vote on school bond elections that limits how often school boards and other entities can run bond elections. To me that is local control. I was a NO vote on bill H512. This bill passed the House, and I don’t believe that it will get a hearing in the Senate. I want to remind you that we elections every two years and this your
Opportunity to control these kinds of issues. If you are not happy with what local government is doing, then you are able to express that at the polls.
Thursday Sen. Vick and I had the opportunity to report to JFAC the recommendations concerning appropriations for the Department of Resources. It is always an enjoyable time for me because I get to report to JFAC where I served for six years. Sen. Vick is the Senate Chairman of the Senate Resources committee. This year JFAC will be able to appropriate $250 million for water supply and recharge projects. There is another $45 million going to the Parks department for expanded capacity and at the State Parks. I am hopeful that we can expand the North Beach State Park at Bear Lake with some of this money. We are all water users and with Idaho being the fastest growing state, we must prepare for the growth.
The State Girls Basketball Tournament is the weekend in Boise that is a sign that we have been here six weeks. This should mark the halfway point in the session. This Friday also is when we say goodbye to the Pages that have served us for the last six weeks. It is amazing to see the growth in these young people in the time they spend here. It is a little bit difficult to say goodbye and see them return home. That means Monday we will have a new set of Pages.
Please contact me with any questions you may have concerning legislation issues.