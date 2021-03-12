The biggest news this week is the new CARES III legislation that the House passed on Wednesday and that President Biden signed into law on Thursday. I would like to give you a little information about what we are learning at the Legislature about the $1.9 trillion bill. First, I want to say that I don’t support the new money. I don’t know anyone that believes that this money is needed or justified. The State has been told that if we don’t take our share of the money that it will be reallocated to another state that needs the money. There is no provision to keep the money from being spent. Our grandkids are going to have to pay back this money that is now being spent. Governor Little said this week “that we were spending our grandkids money so the projects we spend the money on should benefit out grandkids” This new CARES III money has changed the way we may finish up the legislative session. We are still trying to finish up the session by March 26th. It appears that we may recess for about six weeks to see what strings are attached to this new money. After the State receives direction on how the new money can be spent, we will come back into session and appropriate the new money.
I want to share with you what we anticipate how much money is coming to Idaho. The Idaho cities and counties will be able to allocate $592 million that will go directly to them. The State will receive $1.975 Billion in direct stimulus money. This money is what Governor Little tells us we need to spend to benefit our grandkids. We are hopeful that this money can be spent on water, sewer, and transportation infrastructure. The Federal Government is borrowing all of this money. That is a glimpse of what the CARES III contains.
This has been a busy week as we have been working to get the House bills across the Rotunda. We have finished up the work of the Resources Committee unless some new legislation comes forward. There is a possibility that there may be one more stock water bill coming. On Wednesday, the House State Affairs Committee failed to get H 72 out of Committee. That means the Powerball game that Idaho has participated in may be coming to an end. This is not good news for District 32! We have five of the top ten Lottery retail outlets in our District. We all know that Idaho has been the home of Utah’s Lottery. Powerball returns about $14 Million dollars to the public schools and the permanent building fund each year. There is talk that they may draft a new bill and try one more time. Right now, it looks like the Powerball game is on life support.
We have had a couple of Public Television bills before the House. One was for a supplemental budget appropriation and that bill failed. The second bill was for Public Television FY 2022 appropriation and that bill passed on a 36-34 vote.
I have written about the bills that give agencies the ability to hire outside legal council instead of using the Attorney Generals office. There are two bills, H 101 and H 118 that have passed the House and are now in the Senate awaiting action. The House also killed the Attorney Generals FY 2022 budget. The Legislature has sent a clear message that there are some issues with Attorney Generals Office.
Thursday, we had Rep. Christensen bill allowing guns in school. We had some debate and a few questions. H 122 passed by a vote of 52 to 18. I voted NO on this bill. Rep. Christenson has worked for three years on this bill and the bill has been rewritten several times. I want to see a few changes before I can support the bill. H 122 doesn’t require a minimum standard that must be achieved before you can obtain an enhanced concealed license. Also, there is no retraining requirement to maintain the license. I believe those are both important requirements if someone is trying to protect our students. I am aware that some people will interpret that as an Anti-Second Amendment vote. Those of you who know me realize I am Pro Second Amendment. We will now wait and see if the bill gets a hearing in the Senate.
If I can help you or provide more information on legislation, please email me at mgibbs@house.idaho.gov or cell phone 208-547-7447.