The craziness continues in Boise. Just when you think that it can’t get worse, just wait! The Idaho House of Representatives will do something you wouldn’t believe. We have been reading some of the bills on the floor. This is a tactic that is used to slow the process down or to make a statement of protest. We are working hard to finish up by the 25th of March, so we are spending long hours on the Floor. This Monday S1286, a bill that authorized the Board of Psychological Examiners to license psychological service extenders was killed on the Floor. This codified a practice that has been in existence for about 30 years and is vital to ISU’s Doctorial of Psychology program. I am not sure why the bill failed but it may have been due to a negative rating by the IFF or it was merely frustration geared toward the Senate by some of the Representatives due to the Senate not hearing some House bills. We don’t have enough mental health providers in Idaho, and we simply must rely on the ISU program to fulfill this need. Tuesday, we introduced H780 to replace S1286 and I am hopeful that we can pass the bill and send it back to the Senate.
We are voting on several budgets for the State agencies. Every agency will have a budget before we go home. There have been some very interesting votes this year. The new legislative districts that have been created by reapportionment have a lot of incumbents nervous. I believe everyone is looking at each vote and how it will affect their chances in the upcoming primary election. The IDFG budget unanimously passed on the floor. I don’t recall that happening in the 14 years that I have been here. IDFG has been a department that everyone loves to hate. No one wants to make sportsmen angry before the election. The Transportation Budget that allocated $1,386,737,300 also passed the House unanimously. It looks to me like in an election year; everyone is also for roads! Lastly the Department of Agriculture’s budget also passed unanimously this year, so everyone must like farmers. Those are budgets that have always been controversial and this year there was not debate on those budgets. Did I say it must be an election year?
We have been working on legislation that directly affected District 32. S1304, the coroner’s bill that addresses an issue in Franklin County, and S1354, the cosmetology bill that allows juniors and seniors in high school the ability to accumulate hours for their certification before they are 16 and half, both passed the House and the Senate this week and are on their way to the Governor for his signature. S1354 is very important to Westside, Preston, and Malad school districts because they have a two-year program that allows students to accumulate 640 of the 1,600 hours needed for a license. This program has been very successful and there are a couple of school districts in the Boise area that may begin similar programs next year.
After the dust settled last Friday, there were some interesting legislative races that developed. Franklin County is in a new legislative district with Bannock and Power counties. Dan Garner and Scott Workman were the only two candidates that filed for that seat B. Franklin County will have a member in the House of Representatives after the election in November. That is great news for Franklin County. In the New District 35 made up of Bear Lake, Caribou, Bannock, Bonneville, and Teton counties, we will have contested races for the Senate with Mark Harris being opposed by Doug Toomer, House seat A, Kevin Andrus is opposing Jon Goode, and for Seat B, Chad Christensen is opposed by Josh Wheeler from Ammon.
We are committed to finishing the session by March 25th so as the week comes to a close, leadership has said NO more legislation this year. It will be interesting to see if something new doesn’t sneak in that just has be done this year. The geese are pairing up and the grass is getting green here in Boise and that is a sure sign that it is time to head home.