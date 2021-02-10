This week the Governor moved from Stage 2 to Stage 3 and lifted many of the restrictions that have been in place for slowing the pandemic. The major difference is Stage 3 allows larger gatherings. That move eliminated the need to pass some of the legislation to eliminate Stage 2 restrictions. Last week we had HCR 2 on the floor of the House. It was a concurrent resolution to end the group size. That was an order issued by the Dept. of Health and Welfare. I voted to support that resolution. In hindsight I would have voted NO. HCR 2 was not written correctly so its passage was not going to do anything. In reality, it was a vote to make you feel good. It has not been my policy to vote for those kinds of bills. The good news is the Governor increased the attendance at high school athletic events to 40% of the fire marshal’s requirements concerning capacity. The Governor’s action allowed for more people in the high school gyms, so Bonne and I were able to attend another high school basketball game on Friday night. I am not going to expand on the ongoing disagreements between the Legislature and the Governor’s office. I choose to focus on positive results as the Legislature moves forward.
We have been criticized for not getting anything done these first three weeks. The criticism has been justified. I want to dwell on what we have been doing. The House Resource Committee has been reviewing rules. We still have the IDFG and the Dept. of Lands left to approve. We have introduced two bills, HB 9 and HB 10. HB 9 was an IDFG bill that established sage grouse tags rather than permits. IDFG is attempting to manage areas where sage grouse hunters can hunt and how many birds can be taken from a given area. The bill passed in committee and arrived on the floor of the House where a few problems were identified. Thursday we ask that the bill be returned to committee and we will fix the problems and issue a new RS next week. HB 10 was also an IDFG bill, and this bill deals with trapping regulations for fur-bearing animals that was not constant with the wolf trapping statutes. There was a problem identified in committee and a new RS has been issued. The Department of Water Resources brought two housekeeping bills before the committee and have had both hearings and are on their way to the House with a Do Pass recommendation.
The Health and Welfare Committee has conducted business a bit different this year. The Chairman has blocked the committee agendas so that we meet fewer days but have more business to deal with at the meetings. Chairman Wood has made this change as a result of the COVID issue that we are all dealing with. We have approved all the rules that the committee deals with. We heard five agency bills and acted on them and they passed in the House and are now on their way to the Senate. One of the interesting bills was HB 37. That bill deals with nursing disciplinary actions. If a nurse was convicted of a crime, their board could take action and repeal his or her license. This bill added just a few words that were very important, “or enters a guilty plea for a crime.” You may recall that three years ago an Idaho nurse plead guilty to a crime in Colorado and the board didn’t have the authority to take action on her license until after the court case was concluded even though she had plead guilty. Some of the issues we deal with do have real life consequences.
I’m working on two issues that might be of interest to District 32. First, I am working on language to clarify the Sales Tax exemption of fencing materials.