Just when I believe that I have seen everything in this legislative process, something new shows up. This has been a very interesting week in the Legislature. Every day there has been a new development in public policy concerning the Coronavirus or COVID-19. With the NBA, MLB, NCAA, and others suspending play to prevent the gathering of large crowds, the Legislature is trying to react in a prudent manner. We have had conversations about finishing up by this Saturday. As I write this letter, the plan keeps changing. We will most likely be coming back for a few days next week. At this time, there is not a confirmed case in Idaho. We should all use good health habits to stop the spread of this virus. Washing hands and trying to maintain six to eight feet separation when in crowds, seem to be the protocol.
Last week I wrote about the Soil and Water Conservation Committee budget being killed on the floor. This week we have also killed four more budgets. One of these budgets was for the Attorney General. The Attorney General was responsible for the lawsuit involving the Franklin County SWCC. It is interesting that a couple of weeks ago neither party to the lawsuit was willing to talk about settlement of the legal action. Friday the 13th they are finally having settlement talks in this dispute. I’m not saying that killing the budget is responsible for bringing these folks together. However, I am pleased that they are now talking and maybe we can get this matter settled.
We are busy with several floor sessions each day to move legislation through the system faster. The goal is to finish up and get home as soon as possible. HB 409. which was the Property Tax freeze, was amended and then killed in the Senate. The Senate radiator caped HB 409. That means they put a new bill in the old number. The reference to a radiator cap would be similar to removing the radiator cap from your old car and attaching radiator cap to a new car and claiming that you didn’t have a new car. The Senate amendment put 4% cap on Property taxes for three years. There will be an interim committee appointed to study this and bring back recommendations for next year. I will remind you that Property taxes are locally driven. City councils and county commissioners control those budgets and levies. The State legislature creates the tools that they can use to collect property tax. I know, we always say we’ll fix it next year.
The Business Professional Assn students are in Boise this week for their annual competition. We have seen several students from our area around the Capital and around town. I had the opportunity to have dinner with the Grace students on Thursday evening. It was a chance for me to get a feel for the passion they have for the projects they are involved in. BPA is just another opportunity for students to develop their talents. Idaho’s future is as the next group of leaders is going to be well prepared to lead and guide the State.
I would like to congratulate the Preston Indians for their State Basketball Championship. Grace and Westside finished second, Malad won the Consolation Bracket, and the North Gem Cowboys finished fourth in their division. That was a great representation of high school basketball for District 32.
The session is rapidly coming to a close, but if I can help you please feel free to contact me. My email is mgibbs@house.idaho.gov and my cell phone is 208-547-
7447.
Breaking News: The first reported case of Coronavirus was discovered in Ada county this afternoon. This was released about 4:40 pm. As I said earlier, this changes by the minute. This is not to create a panic but to remind us all to be vigilant.