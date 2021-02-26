We are definitely picking up the pace in Boise with a very full third reading calendar. It is getting to that time of year where we have started to have morning and afternoon sessions on the floor. This is the start of the seventh week. I can always tell when that happens; the Girls Basketball tournament was last weekend! I want to congratulate the Grace Lady Grizzlies on their State Championship. Congratulations to Soda Springs Lady Cardinals for winning the Consolation Bracket of their tournament. We get a fresh set of pages the start of the seventh week. This year we are getting fewer pages due to COVID. They are trying to reduce the staff in the building because they are trying to limit exposure and create safe distancing. You may have heard but we have had four staff members and two senators out with COVID so far. BSU is offering tests weekly and then daily when we have these outbreaks.
I presented H 171 on the floor on Monday. This bill puts the audit for sales tax exemptions on the buyer. This should make it easier for people that are entitled to those exemptions to buy production supplies and equipment. I continue to work on the cloud seeding bill. I will have the bill drafted on Monday. I have had four meetings with stakeholders and we are close to a deal, but it still has some rough edges. I have given them the weekend to finalize the thought then we’ll put it into the blender and see what comes out. I am hopeful to a get a bill that will allow use to start more cloud seeding. The problem I have had is everyone is worried about what to do with the new water. I want to make sure we can increase stream flows before I worry so much about what we will do with the additional water.
We have had two bills in the house to limit the Attorney General’s role in representing the state agencies in their legal matters. H 101 is a bill that lets any state agency get outside legal service. In 1995, the AG’S role was increased to provide legal service for all state agencies. Over the years there has been growing dissatisfaction with those services provide by the AG’s office. I voted NO on this bill. It has been much cheaper for the state to have the Deputy AG’s in these agencies. The second bill, H 118, only removed the AG’s from the Dept. of Lands. There have been problems with the Dept. of Land’s AG to get grazing and mining leases prepared in a timely fashion. The cost of the DAG’s in the Dept. of Lands has been about $400,000. It is projected that the cost will be higher but those people who deal with the Land DAG’s believe that it will be worth the increased cost. Most of those mining leases are in District 32. H 118 is on the third reading calendar today and if we have an afternoon session we should hear the bill today. I believe that it will pass. We are real conservative until we aren’t. These bills will cost the state more money and I’m not sure that we will see better results.
We had a wolf bill introduced this week that will reclassify wolves as a predator in several management units. Wolves were introduced in 1995 and 1996, the goal was for Idaho to get to 15 packs and 150 wolves. The population for 2021 is now at 1,553 wolves and over 100 packs. Wolves would still be a big game animal in the units around the Yellowstone ecosystem and the Frank Church wilderness area. This would mean the wolves could be hunted like coyotes in most of Idaho. We want to keep protections in place to ensure that wolves aren’t relisted as endangered species. The bill has a protection that would keep wolves at 50 packs and at least 500 wolves.
The State Wrestling Tournament is in Boise this weekend. There are several Schools being represented from District 32 in the tournament. I want to wish all of the wrestlers Good Luck. They are all alone when they are out there on the mat. I want to thank you for allowing me to serve you in the Legislative process. I enjoy hearing from you about the issue we are dealing with that affect you. Please feel free to email or call me. Mgibbs@house.idaho.gov or 208-547-7447