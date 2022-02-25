Monday was a holiday for most people in Idaho, but not for the State Legislature. The Legislature is required to meet every three days, so we meet Monday through Friday of each week. However, we did celebrate President’s Day by holding a Memorial Service for those Representatives that have passed away in the last two years. Due to Covid we did not have a program last year. We honored nine Representatives who has served in the Legislature. It was my honor to memorialize Rep. Larry C. Bradford from Franklin County. Rep. Bradford served from 2000 until 2008. Rep Bradford’s wife, Larene, and two of their daughters were able to attend the program. I was elected to the open seat when Rep. Bradford retired.
Tuesday, we debated H507, the Powerball Lottery bill. I wrote last week about the bill and the problems that we were trying to fix with this legislation. We debated the bill for about two hours, and we were able to discuss potential problems associated with gambling. I mentioned that five of the top 10 lottery outlets in Idaho were in Franklin and Oneida counties. The combined population of those two counties is less than 20,000 so most of the sales had to be from out of state people which most likely came from Utah. I also pointed out the impact the loss of Powerball would have on the convenience store businesses in Franklin and Oneida counties. When the votes were counted H507 passed with 41 yes votes and 25 no votes. Now the Senate will take up the lottery issue.
One of the largest issues effecting District 32 didn’t happen in Idaho this week. The Utah Legislature established a fund of $40 million to study and find ways to increase the level of the Great Salt Lake. The Great Salt Lake is at a record low level and the Bear River Basin is the largest tributary to the Great Salt Lake. Sen. Holmgren from Tremonton told me many years ago as I was starting my career in the water wars, that water ran down hill and toward money. Unfortunately, the Great Salt Lake is downhill from Idaho, and they do have a lot of money. We will have to monitor their efforts very closely in the years to come. Maybe we can get Utah to invest in water saving projects in Idaho to help increase the flows to the Great Salt Lake which could be a win for everyone.
The filing period for all State offices begins on Monday Feb 28 and runs until Friday March 11th. There will be a lot of activity as candidates file for the new legislative districts. The Secretary of State website will be one of the most accessed sites in Idaho for the next two weeks. I want to thank candidates for coming forward and being willing to serve the state of Idaho.
I can be reached by my email and by my phone if you have concerns about issues dealing with our state business.