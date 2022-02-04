The legislature is still moving at a snail’s pace. The only bright spot is that JFAC is on schedule and getting ready to start setting budgets. Maybe the only thing we will do this year is set the budget for all the departments and adjourn for the year so folks can go home and campaign. That would not be all bad, but we would meet our Constitutional responsibility. We must set the State budget for FY 2023. Sometimes we have the most difficulty when we have excess revenues. Everyone wants something. This year is different than 2009 which was my first year and we were cutting every budget and looking for every dime that could be allocated to education.
The biggest news in Boise this week is that the Senate passed both the tax bill and the bill that will allow schools to access the state insurance plan. Now both of those bills are on their way to the Governor’s desk. I am sure that the Governor will sign both bills. The Insurance bill should free up some money that will allow teachers to take home an increase in salary.
This is an election year and legislators are trying to be most conservative in their representation in their districts. H454 was a bill that updates Idaho Code 67-5408 to reflect the current federal statutes that govern the vocational rehabilitation program. I was the floor sponsor and the bill passed by a vote of 40 -30. I suspect that it was the reference to the “federal” statute that reflected the vote. I was expecting a unanimous vote. Later in the week we had a tax bill to make Idaho’s tax code conform to the IRS code so that accountants can begin to file tax returns. The bill was given a negative rating by the IFF so a yes vote would lower your Index score which they use to rate legislators. I believe that citizens and accountants should be able to begin filing tax returns, therefore, my score will reflect that vote! The vote was 45-22 with three absent.
We have a target date to adjourn on March 25th. I believe that we can meet this deadline. The Resource Committee has introduced four bills and I expect about four more bills will be introduced in the House. There are four Senate bills that are working their way through the Senate that are being sponsored by the Idaho Water Users Assn. There just is not much going on so maybe we can get by with a short session. The House Resource Committee can’t introduce legislation after Feb 11th. This is the slowest session that I have experienced in my 14 years in the legislature but hoping business will pick up.
You may call me or email me, mgibbs@house.idaho.gov, with any questions or concerns you may have.