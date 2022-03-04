This has been an interesting week. I have been after the IDFG to find ways to increase the depredation payment to landowners that are suffering crop loss due to depredation from pronghorn antelope, elk, deer, and moose. The claims that have been filed the last three years have exceeded the available funds to pay the claims. This imbalance has resulted in landowners being paid about 65 cents on the dollar for their losses. I have always thought that the landowners should be compensated for these losses, so I have been trying to find additional funds within the IDFG budget to alleviate this problem. Last Wednesday JFAC moved more money into this depredation account. That action created a problem that required a legislative adjustment. Over the weekend I worked with the Fish and Game department and LSO staff to draft this needed fix. Monday morning H702 was introduced in Ways and Means Committee, and we were able to have a hearing on the bill Tuesday afternoon. In the Resources committee meeting, we passed and sent H702 to the floor with a do pass recommendation. It was scheduled for the second reading calendar Wednesday. Thursday, we suspended rules and took up House bills on the second reading calendar. I was able to present H702 and the bill passed unanimously and is now on the way to the Senate. That is about as fast as a bill can go through the process.
Strangely enough, five years ago to the day I presented H230 to our Resource Committee. H230 was the bill that created the indorsement to Fish and Game licenses that created this set-aside account for depredation and created the Access Yes account. Access Yes has provided the public thousands of acres of private timber land in Northern Idaho. That bill also created the price lock program that has kept Fish and Game license fees from increasing for people who buy a license every year. H230 in 2017 was one of my most successful pieces of legislation that I have carried during my career.
All committees in the House have had similar workloads this week. We are working toward having all the House bills on their way to the Senate by Monday evening March 7th. That is the transmittal date that all House bills need to be in the Senate and vice versa for the Senate bills to be in the House. This date is important if we are going to meet the March 25th deadline to adjourn sine die. Everyone that is seeking election in the May Primary election is in a hurry to get home to start campaigning.
The Filing date for election to all offices started on Monday. Everyone is checking the Secretary of State’s website to see who has filed and if they are going to have an opponent in the primary election. It is a relief to be able to check out the latest filings and not worry about an upcoming race. I want to say again that I want to thank everyone who files for office because our system is much better when we have choices in the elections. Everyone has high hopes of winning when they file for office. There can only be one winner and to those who are not successful deserve our heartfelt thanks for giving us a choice.
I’ll be staying in Boise this weekend because the Boys State Basketball Tournament is in town and I’ll have a chance to see more people from home because Grace, Bear Lake, and Westside are all here in the tournament. I want to wish the all the Eastern Idaho teams good luck. It is unfortunate that Bear Lake has to Play Westside in the first game.