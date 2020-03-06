March 2nd through March 13th is the filing period for all public offices. Monday I stopped by the Secretary of State’s office to file the paper work placing my name on the ballot for the Primary Election on May 19th. I am going to seek another term as your Representative of District 32. I will be placing my past record for your consideration for another term. I know that the position in the State Legislature belongs to you the voters of District 32. I will continue to use “Common Sense Solutions” to the decisions that come before the legislature. I will fight to keep Idaho’s water in Idaho. I support local control where possible, and I believe in limited Government but not eliminating Government.
This week we have been focusing on budgets. There has been an attempt to keep the budget increase at 3.75 percent. We received a report from JFAC that it looks like the overall budget increase will come in just under 4 percent. The public school’s budget is an increase of 4.1 percent for a total of $79 million new dollars.
We have a major task before we can go home. How are we going to fund the Medicaid Expansion? The issue we are struggling with is if there should be a county component in the mix as we seek to pay for this bill. The counties will end up with some savings because they will be able to eliminate the Cat Fund and the Indigent. The saving to the counties appears to be about $10 million. Some people are saying that the people voted the Medicaid expansion in so they should have to raise the tax to pay the bill. I believe that we have shown enough savings in budgets to pay the bill. If we access the counties, there will be winners and losers, not all counties were spending the same percent of their budget to pay for Cat Fund and Indigent care in their county. This is one of the more complicated problems we have to solve before we are able to adjourn.
One of the highlights from this week was seeing President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the capital building. He visited the Governor’s office, the House Chambers, and gave the prayer in the Senate Chambers. It was nice of him to stop by and visit with our Leadership. He concluded his trip to Idaho with a stop at the Food Bank. https://youtu.be/Akq8lbOltpM
I am also looking forward to the State Boys Basketball Tournament that is taking place in Boise. There are five teams from District 32 here. Grace, North Gem, Preston, West Side, and Malad are here at the tournament. On Thursday, Grace, North Gem, West Side and Preston were winners. It was too bad that Malad did not win as well. District 32 is well represented here in Boise. I am sure that I will run into several of you at the Capital in the next day or two. Please stop and say hello.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you. If I can help you please feel free to contact me at mgibbs@house.idaho.gov or my cell phone 208-547-744