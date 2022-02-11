Last week I wrote in my newsletter that the Legislature was moving at a snail’s pace. One of my constitutes responded to me that Government at a snail’s pace was not always a bad thing. As I thought about his comment, I believe that I was able to see what he was referring to. Sometime slow or no government is best because maybe we do no harm. I told him that some folks said the most dangerous time in Idaho was when the Legislature was in session.
I would like to explain a procedural vote This week the House had two procedural votes which both these votes concerned the tax on groceries. Tuesday Rep. Nate moved to call H470, a bill that removes the sales tax on groceries from the House ways and Means committee on Tuesday. This is a parliamentary procedure that can be used to curimvent standard procedure that we follow to run the House of Representatives. The motion to move the bill to the floor is then debated and voted upon. This is a procedural vote, it is about the rules we op use in the House. The vote was 49-20 with one absent. The motion failed to bring H470 to the floor.
Some people have said, those who voted to keep H470 in the Ways and Means Committee were voting against the repeal of the sales tax on groceries. That is not true. The vote was not about the tax on groceries. The vote was to uphold the process that manages the business in the House of Representatives. A similar incident occurred on Thursday when H509 was being debated. Rep. Nate moved to send the bill to General Orders where it could be amended to remove the sale tax on groceries. That was another procedural vote and it failed again. These votes have not been about the Tax on Groceries. If you interrupt a Representatives procedural vote as a vote against removing the sales tax on groceries, that is not the case. There has not been a vote to remove the sales tax on groceries yet. H509 did increase the grocery tax credit by $20 that can be use when you file a State Tax return to offset the sales tax on groceries. I voted of H509.
H507 was debated in the House Resources Committee on Monday. This bill allows the use of lighted arrow nocks and expandable broadheads for archers during bow hunts. Idaho is the last state that doesn’t allow the use of this equipment for archery hunting. This was controversial because the IDFG Commission had not taken action on the issue after several requests the sportsmen. Out of frustration, the sportsman came to the legislature resolve the issue. The Bill was sent to floor with a do pass recommendation. Idaho Statute 36-103 gives the Legislature the ability to make policy for the IDFG, however, the legislature usually leaves this to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
Idaho Stock water rights and nonresidents boating fees are a couple of the issues that our committee will be working on next week. We have plenty of work to do if we finish up by the March 25th, the target deadline to adjourn. JFAC will start setting budgets next week. The state girls Basketball tournament is next weekend and that usually marks the midpoint of the session.