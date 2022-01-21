This week has been slow as far as legislative activity. The Committees have been introducing legislation and reviewing the rules that all agencies use to operate. We have to review all the rules because the past two years we have not passed a resolution that allows the rules to remain in effect when the new Fiscal year begins. This has become a cumbersome process and it appears that the Senate and House may have some interest in approving the rules for Idaho Dept of Fish and Game, Idaho Water Resources, Dept. of Lands, and Parks and Recreation departments so that only new rules will have to be reviewed. Our committees have not introduced any legislation, but we will have RS’s or new bills to introduced next week.
This year the Legislature is implementing a new program that will allow remote testimony from the public on issues. This is a new computer program and there are going to be some bugs that must be worked out as weeks go along. It has become evident that I will be learning new computer skills as we move forward with this new technology.
You may recall that I spoke about the $1.9 Billon surplus that we are projecting this fiscal year ending on June 30th. The Governor spoke about his plan in his State of the State address to return some of this surplus to the citizens. His plan was presented as HB436. The bill lowers both the personal corporate income tax to six percent. There is also a provision to return 12% of 2020 taxes in the form of a rebate. I voted for HB436. I believe that we can justify some tax relief. However, I personally would rather have lowered the sales tax rate so that everyone would get some relief. That doesn’t appear to be an option.
We have gotten off to a slow start and like everyone, we are dealing with Covid at the Capitol, but we are trying to work through this current spike in illness. The pace should pick up next week. Therefore, we will have more legislation come before us.
We are all waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on the four redistricting lawsuits that is before them. They heard oral arguments last Friday. Most legislators are trying to determine what district they will be serving in and who they maybe representing. District 32, as we know it, will most likely be rearranged with more people from Bonneville County in the district. That will not serve our existing rural area well, but unfortunately that may be the outcome.