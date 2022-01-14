January 10th marked the beginning of the 2022 Legislative session. We all assembled in the House Chambers for the Governor’s State of The State Address. Monday was a day of mixed emotions for me. This will be my last legislative session. Bonne and I have decided that after 14 years, my Legislative career will come to an end. I know a lot of you folks will say “well it is about time”. There will be a few, I believe, that may think I should consider another term. We have decided this is the right time for me to conclude my legislative service.
My legislative career has been one of the highlights of my life. I have been honored to serve the citizens of Southeastern Idaho for the past 14 years. It has been an honor to have a key to the State Capital building. Bonne and I have made many friendships with people from all over the Pacific Northwest and those friendships we will cherish forever. To you, the constitutes that have elected me over the years, I just want to say “THANK YOU “.
Governor Little’s State of the State address was much different than Governor Otter’s address was 14 years ago. In 2009 we were just starting into the recession that lasted about 3 ½ years. We were in the process of cutting all state budgets. The State Parks and Recreation budget was cut 70%. Those times were not pleasant and we learned to balance the budget much like our predecessors had done many times before when they were faced with economic down turns.
I’m happy to report that Idaho is currently experiencing economic surplus at levels we have not seen before. The State is currently forecasting $1.9 billion surplus and by the time the fiscal year ends on June 30th, the surplus could possibly reach $2 Billion. This surplus will allow the state to do several things.
The big question is what do we do with the surplus? It will allow the State to invest in some highway and bridge construction. We can also payoff all the state bonds and free up about $60 million we are currently paying interest on each year. The State should also be able to complete a lot of deferred maintenance on State buildings that has had to be put off.
The surplus is a result of Idaho’s great economy, and the growth will allow for some ongoing tax relief. We’ll have to wait and see what the Governor and Legislature can work out going forward. Like you, I’m just going to hang on for the next 12 weeks as it could be a wild ride.
I can be reached at mgibbs@house.idaho.gov or 208-547-7447 if you would like to contact me.