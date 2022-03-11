Monday started out much as I had anticipated with two long floor sessions. We were on the floor for two hours in the morning and then returned to the floor in the afternoon for another marathon session wrapping up around 5:00pm. We were able to clear that calendar and get most of the House bills over to the Senate. There has been a lot of press around a House bill that we passed Monday. H666 is a bill that limits harmful material to minors in movies, books, and other media. This affected school libraries. I was a solid NO on this bill until I heard the floor debate, and this is one of the few times I changed my vote based on the floor debate. Rep. Cheney, the chairman of the Judicial and Rules Committee and an Attorney, pointed out that bill was constitutional and that the judicial standard was an affirmative defense. He was able to explain the legal issue to my satisfaction. I changed my vote to a YES. The Senate has decided that they will not hear the bill and so it is most likely dead.
There has been a long battle over the water rights in the Lemhi Basin. I have been aware of this conflict since my days on the IDFG Commission. The issue is the Salmon and the water. There has been a long going conflict over the farmers diverting all the water and the fish being able to reach the spawning grounds and the smolt being able to return to the river and start their migration to the ocean. This conflict has involved the Salmon and Lemhi Rivers being designated “Wild and Scenic” by the federal government. When salmon were listed as a threatened species this made the water battles more intense.
This battle or conflict has raged for years and the IDWR, the local farmers and ranchers, sportsmen, and conservationists reached a settlement Friday March 4th. That settlement required Legislative action to implement so over the weekend legislation was drafted, introduced on Monday. This is a voluntary agreement, and the water rights holders could opt-in and that their previous use would be recognized. The vote was delayed until today and I am hopeful that this long-awaited settlement can move forward.
One of the problems with the Lemhi Basin is lack of a storage reservoir to help provide water in years of low snowpack. The Wild and Scenic designation on the river will prevent storage from being developed so the conflict between the farmer, rancher, and the salmon will continue but the Lemhi Basin Settlement agreement will be a roadmap for a path forward.
Today is the last day for candidates to file for an office so come five o’clock, we will know who our choices are for the upcoming primary election. Occasionally, I get the urge to run upstairs and file for re-election. When that occurs, I look to the East and think about home and the thought soon passes. Thank you for allowing me to serve these past 14 years.