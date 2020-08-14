County Clerks throughout Idaho are calling for new legislation to help ease the havoc the Coronavirus pandemic has caused on election offices across the state.
“America has seen times of civil and world war, economic turbulence and pandemic," says a letter that was signed by 43 of the state’s 44 county clerks. County clerks in Idaho oversee all of the state’s elections. “Through these difficult and disruptive times, elections have always been preserved. Today we face very real difficulties conducting elections in the midst of this global pandemic.”
A sad note to report, the only county to not sign on was Camas County, as their Clerk Korri Blodgett, a 29-year civil servant at the courthouse, passed away recently.
Typically, in Idaho, only 10 percent of voters cast a ballot by absentee during a presidential election. Given the current pandemic, we anticipate that as many as 75 percent of voters will take advantage of the absentee ballot process this November. As we experienced during the May Primary, shifting to an all-absentee election presents its own challenges. We do not have the ongoing infrastructure to simultaneously run an absentee election of that scale, along with an in-person election.
Yet absentee voting provides a safe and secure way for Idahoans to vote, and has long been used by overseas citizens and military personnel and their families. To vote absentee in Idaho, a voter must request a ballot, unlike a universal vote by mail system, wherein ballots are mailed to all registered voters automatically. Many security measures are in place with absentee voting, including (but not limited to) reviewing ballot signatures on each returned ballot. Bear Lake County Clerk, Cindy Garner, emphasizes the integrity of the ballot counting process will stay safe as it always has, be assured the ballots will remain secure and locked through the whole election and encourages absentee voting.
To handle the unprecedented volume of absentee ballots we are anticipating, we are calling for a simple legislative change to allow county clerks to open and scan ballots in advance of Election Day. This simple change would significantly aid us in our efforts to count ballots and provide timely results.
"At the same time, we are also committed to those Idahoans who want to cast their ballots at the polls, while ensuring the process is safe for the voters and poll workers. Some counties have already encountered difficulty finding polling places that allow adequate space for social distancing. We value our dedicated poll workers and will be diligent in providing a safe environment with social distancing, masks, sanitizers, and would encourage our voters to do the same," Clerk Garner mentioned.
We have a unique opportunity to both provide greater convenience to voters and address some of the polling place concerns with the concept of vote centers, however legislation is needed to make vote centers possible. The anticipated shift from in-person voting to absentee in November will result in fewer voters at polling locations. Clerk Garner mentioned, "Even though these may not be utilized in our county, I support the concept and understand that in other parts of the state these will be invaluable."
As we work to conduct a challenging and complex election in November, we are asking for the support, patience, and understanding of our community, our Governor, and our legislature. As your local elected Clerks, neighbors, and fellow Idahoans, we are dedicated to safeguarding elections in Idaho. Small changes to existing Idaho Election laws will make a big difference in helping us provide a smooth and safe voting experience for every eligible Idahoan in November, whether someone votes early, via absentee, or on Election Day.