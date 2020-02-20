Steve Kunz would like all of Bear Lake County to know of the Translator District Channels that are available "over the air" without internet or cable connections. Mr. Kunz recommends a good quality UHF antenna, preferably with a good pre-amp on the antenna, and you will be able to bring in the following channels:
2.1 KUTV 2 SLC
2.2 KMYU SLC
3.1 KIDK 3 Id Falls
3.2 KXPI Fox 5 Id Falls
3.3 DIDK DAbL Id Falls
4.1 KTVX 4 SLC
4.2 MeTV SLC
4.3 LAFF SLC
4.4 H&I SLC
5.1 KSL 5 SLC
5.2 Cozi SLC
5.3 This SLC
6.1 KPVI 6 Pocatello
6.2 Decades Poc
6.3 Movies Poc
7.1 KUED 7 SLC
7.2 World SLC
7.3 PBS Kids SLC
7.4 Create SLC
8.1 KIFI 8 Id Falls
8.2 Telemundo Id Falls
8.3 CW Id Falls
8.4 Now Id Falls
10.1 IDPBS 10 Poc
10.2 Plus Poc
10.3 Learn Poc
10.4 World Poc
10.5 PBS Kids Poc
11.1 KBYU 11 SLC
11.2 BYU Radio SLC
11.3 KBYU FM SLC
13.1 KSTU Fox 13 SLC
13.2 Antenna TV SLC
13.3 Stadium SLC
13.4 Charge SLC
14.1 KJZZ 14 SLC
14.2 Comet SLC
14.3 TBD SLC
14.4 Charge SLC
14.5 DAbL SLC
If you have any questions regarding these channels or the antenna equipment required to receive these channels, please feel free to call Steve Kunz at 208-847-1376 or 208-240-3201.