Steve Kunz would like all of Bear Lake County to know of the Translator District Channels that are available "over the air" without internet or cable connections. Mr. Kunz recommends a good quality UHF antenna, preferably with a good pre-amp on the antenna, and you will be able to bring in the following channels:

2.1 KUTV 2 SLC

2.2 KMYU SLC

3.1 KIDK 3 Id Falls

3.2 KXPI Fox 5 Id Falls

3.3 DIDK DAbL Id Falls

4.1 KTVX 4 SLC

4.2 MeTV SLC

4.3 LAFF SLC

4.4 H&I SLC

5.1 KSL 5 SLC

5.2 Cozi SLC

5.3 This SLC

6.1 KPVI 6 Pocatello

6.2 Decades Poc

6.3 Movies Poc

7.1 KUED 7 SLC

7.2 World SLC

7.3 PBS Kids SLC

7.4 Create SLC

8.1 KIFI 8 Id Falls

8.2 Telemundo Id Falls

8.3 CW Id Falls

8.4 Now Id Falls

10.1 IDPBS 10 Poc

10.2 Plus Poc

10.3 Learn Poc

10.4 World Poc

10.5 PBS Kids Poc

11.1 KBYU 11 SLC

11.2 BYU Radio SLC

11.3 KBYU FM SLC

13.1 KSTU Fox 13 SLC

13.2 Antenna TV SLC

13.3 Stadium SLC

13.4 Charge SLC

14.1 KJZZ 14 SLC

14.2 Comet SLC

14.3 TBD SLC

14.4 Charge SLC

14.5 DAbL SLC

If you have any questions regarding these channels or the antenna equipment required to receive these channels, please feel free to call Steve Kunz at 208-847-1376 or 208-240-3201.

