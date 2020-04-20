Travis John Duane Harlan 30, passed away April 14th 2020 in his home. Travis was born October 22nd 1989 in Colorado Springs CO to Stephanie Sharpe and Kenneth Harlan. In his youth Travis played little league soccer and youth football. Travis attended Bear Lake Middle School where he played saxophone for 3 years. In 2005 Travis was a junior bowler champion and qualified as the one male to represent the state of Idaho. He and his family traveled to Indianapolis, IN for the event.
Travis graduated from Bear Lake High School class of 2008. He was on the varsity golf team for 4 years and played freshman football. He entered snowboarding competitions at Pine Creek, WY and placed many times. Also, while in high school, Travis worked at Broulim’s grocery store. He did freight, stocking, bagging and whatever else he could offer assistance with.
After graduating Travis work with the beach crew on Bear Lake. He was in charge of water sport rentals, craft recovery / rescue, customer service and watercraft / boat operating instructions. In winter of 08 — 09 Travis was a snowboard and ski instructor at Beaver Mountain, Utah. He successfully taught basic to advanced courses for all ages. He also taught how to improve their skills and broaden their knowledge. In May 2009 Travis joined the military branch of the Navy. He was stationed in Everett Washington after his eight weeks recruit training in Chicago Illinois. His titles were technical and allied specialist, VIP coordinator, group supervisor and command transportation operator and supervisor. Travis was awarded the national defense service medal, global war on terrorism service medal and pistol sharpshooter ribbon. In May 2012 he received an honorable discharge.
Travis married Kaitlin Romero February 2012. To this Union was born one son, Talon Harlen. Travis and Kaitlin moved from Everett Washington to Honolulu Hawaii. She was assigned to the Kaneohe Marine/Naval station. While in Hawaii, Travis became a certified rescue diver and volunteered at events. He enrolled in Chaminade University. He was pursuing his bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice.
He took much pride in being a stay-at-home dad. In 2016 Caitlin was assigned to Camp Lejeune, NC. Travis worked in the veteran’s affairs office as a human resources and medical board assistant. He also was a service representative for the Navy and Marine Corps relief society as a volunteer.
In 2018 Travis moved back home to Montpelier, ID where he continued pursuing his degree. Travis faithfully attended the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He loved the outdoors. He did it all! Playing soccer, skateboarding, rollerblading, biking, golfing, dirt biking, snowboarding, rock climbing, camping, fishing, sport shooting, wakeboarding, hiking, diving and paddle boarding.
Travis is survived by Kaitlin mother of Talon, son Talon Harlan, mother Stephanie Sharpe, father Kenneth Harlan, brothers Jacob Hanover, Dylan Harlan, and Caleb Harlen, grandmother Juliene Harlen. He was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Faye Sharpe and Leo Harlan.
A graveside service will be held in the Montpelier City Cemetery on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. for immediate family. A live stream of the service will be on our Schwab Matthews Mortuary Facebook page. To gain access to the live stream you must click the like button on our Facebook page and be on our Facebook page by 2:00 p.m.