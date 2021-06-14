BOISE, Idaho – Beginning 05/17/2021, through 05/28/2021, the U.S. Marshals Service partnered with numerous Treasure Valley law enforcement entities to conduct Operation Washout, a U.S. Marshals Service national initiative focused on the investigation and arrest of violent fugitives and gang members. Operation Washout brought together state, local, and federal law enforcement officers to focus on specific areas impacted by gang violence and target those gang members for investigation and arrest.
During the operation, law enforcement officers arrested 91 fugitives, of those, 43 were gang members. Subsequent to the arrests, officers seized 9 firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and currency. Officers disrupted the criminal activity of several Treasure Valley gangs by arresting members of the Aryan Knights (AK), a gang formed in the mid-1990s in the Idaho prison system, the Severely Violent Criminals (SVC), a gang formed in the early 2000s in the Idaho prison system, the Surenos and the Nortenos, both Hispanic street gangs.
U.S. Marshal Brent Bunn commended the officers supporting Operation Washout by stating, “This is the first time Operation Washout has been performed in the State of Idaho. The number of arrested gang members and other violent offenders indicates a problem all law enforcement is trying to address. The tremendous cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the Treasure Valley insures all of our communities will be a safe place for our families to live.”
“I commend the U.S. Marshals for conducting and leading this operation. It is obvious the collaborative efforts produced a force multiplier in addressing the violent crime and gang activity in our communities,” added Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue.
Operation Washout participating agencies included: Ada & Canyon County Sheriffs’ Offices, Boise, Garden City, Nampa & Caldwell Police Departments, Idaho Department of Correction, U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Deputy U.S. Marshals from across the U.S.
Tips can be submitted to the U.S. Marshals service directly and anonymously by downloading the USMS Tips app to your Apple or Android device. It can also be accessed online at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/index.html.