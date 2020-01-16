As of August 2019, 21-year-old Trevyn Phelps of Bennington was the newest police officer on the Montpelier Police Force. After hiring on in August, Trevyn then finished up a semester at Idaho State University's Law Enforcement Academy. He returned the day before Thanksgiving and began his duties as a patrol officer.
Trevyn says the Academy was very demanding, both physically and mentally. The days were very long, filled with physical exercise and classroom time to teach the duties of being a law enforcement officer. It took a semester of five months in which he spent a lot of time on the fire arm range and the driving range learning how to drive emergency vehicles. He said, "I made a lot of new friends and acquaintances and met a lot of different people from different law enforcement departments."
His duties with the Montpelier Police Department now include general patrol around the city enforcing traffic and all criminal laws; meaning he responds to calls for service from the 911 dispatch and investigates the issue to see if there are any criminal laws that need to be enforced.
Trevyn has had law enforcement in his blood from the time he was very little. His mom has worked for the Sheriff's office for 25 years. As a kid, he would ride around with his grandpa and some of the other family on fire calls. That really sparked an interest. He said, "When a call came in, they broke and ran and I went with every time. I was always on a fire truck or something!"
Trevyn says he has always wanted to be a law enforcement officer. He started by becoming an EMT at 16 years old. He went through the Bear Lake County Ambulance Service EMT class and studied really hard to get his license. Then he was able to respond to calls on the ambulance. At 18 years old, he started dispatching for Caribou County and then went on to dispatch for Bannock County until he got on at the Montpelier Police Department. In Caribou County, the dispatch is also the control for the jail. He ran the radio and the logging system as well as maintained the security for the jail, monitored inmates, and opened the doors for the deputies. So, Trevyn had quite a bit of experience and exposure to the system before he went to the Academy and hired on at the police department in Montpelier.
When asked how he feels about the job and the department, he said, "Montpelier Police Department is excellent to work for. They are very accepting and have made sure I have had great training and great equipment. It's an all around good team. I'm looking forward to serving the public and getting to know everyone better and serving to the best of my abilities as a police officer."
Trevyn is the son of Burke Phelps and Mandy Porath of Bennington and has one younger sister, Shaylee, who is a member of the Lakettes at Bear Lake High School. He graduated from Bear Lake High School in 2016.
When asked how he would describe himself, he said he is "hardworking and eager to learn." One can definitely believe that about him after talking with him for a while. He is enthusiastic and has a great attitude as well.
We congratulate Trevyn on his new job as a police officer and wish him well.