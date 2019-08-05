On Friday, August 2, 2019 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a one-vehicle rollover accident involving a commercial truck at the Smoky Canyon Mine.
The driver in the Aug. 2 fatal crash at the Smokey Canyon Mine was identified as Brandon Astle, 39, of Rigby, Idaho. Astle died as a result of injuries sustained when the 1982 Peterbilt refueling truck he was operating left the roadway and overturned down an embankment. The next of kin have been notified. The crash remains under investigation by the Mine Safety and Health Administration
The crash occurred on the Smoky Canyon haul road. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with Caribou and Lincoln County Fire and EMS, Smoky Canyon Mine emergency response personnel, and Air 5.
The initial report was that the vehicle had been on fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished by responding personnel.
Emergency crews worked quickly to extricate the driver, but the driver was unresponsive.
Upon extrication, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash appears to have occurred as the vehicle, a refueling truck, was attempting to decent a steep gradient. The driver was unable to maintain control of the vehicle and the truck left the roadway, overturning as it rolled down a steep embankment.
The accident also resulted in a small HazMat spill. The spill was quickly contained.
