LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. Studebaker’s Pizza

2. HD & B & S

3. Henning’s Salvage

4. SRS

5. Rock & Dirt Services

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Callie Sims 185

Laurie Sims 161

Sharon Shimmin 158

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Callie Sims 455

Sharon Shimmin 431

JoAnn Parker 430

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Callie Sims 232

Sherri Bunn 229

Sally Hymas 229

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Sherri Bunn 630

Kristan Messenger 697

JoAnn Parker 630

SPLITS CONVERTED

Abby Pugmire 2-5-7

Karen Hacking 2/7

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Sherri Bunn 630

BOWLER OF THE MONTH

Megan Hennings 770

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Callie Sims 185

