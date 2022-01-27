Sorry, an error occurred.
LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. Studebaker’s Pizza
2. HD & B & S
3. Henning’s Salvage
4. SRS
5. Rock & Dirt Services
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Callie Sims 185
Laurie Sims 161
Sharon Shimmin 158
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Callie Sims 455
Sharon Shimmin 431
JoAnn Parker 430
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Callie Sims 232
Sherri Bunn 229
Sally Hymas 229
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Sherri Bunn 630
Kristan Messenger 697
JoAnn Parker 630
SPLITS CONVERTED
Abby Pugmire 2-5-7
Karen Hacking 2/7
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
BOWLER OF THE MONTH
Megan Hennings 770
GAMES 175 AND OVER
