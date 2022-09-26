LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. Henning’s Salvage
2. Rock & Dirt Services
3. Studebaker’s Pizza
4. The Sizzling Snackers
5. SRS
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Jackie Parslow 189
JoAnn Parker 172
Callie Sims 170
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Jackie Parslow 492
JoAnn Parker 461
Callie Sims 432
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Jackie Parslow 252
Amanda Sears 238
Sherri Bunn 232
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Jackie Parslow 720
Amanda Sears 667
Marla Christensen 634
SPLITS CONVERTED
Karen Hacking 2-7 Megan Hennings 4-5-7 & 3-10 Sherri Bunn 3-10
JoAnn Parker 3-10
GAMES 175 AND OVER
Contact: JoAnn Parker, 847-2507 or 339-2507
