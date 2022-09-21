LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. Henning’s Salvage
2. Rock & Dirt Services
3. The Sizzling Snackers
4. Studebaker’s Pizza
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Kristin Messenger 186
Megan Hennings 179
Callie Sims 165
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Callie Sims 467
Megan Hennings 444
Kristin Messenger 421
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Kristin Messenger 256
Amanda Sears 240
Megan Hennings 233
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Amanda Sears 685
Kristin Messenger 661
Megan Hennings 654
SPLITS CONVERTED
Karen Hacking 2-7 (twice), Sheri Kemp 5-7, Sharon Thompson 2-7
GAMES 175 AND OVER
