Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. Studebaker’s Pizza

2. HD & B & S

3. Henning’s Salvage

4. SRS

5. Rock & Dirt Services

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Sharon Shimmin 190

Laurie Sims 187

Korey Young (sub)171

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Laurie Sims 508

Sharon Shimmin 477

Korey Young (sub) 468

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Teri Viewig 270

Sharon Shimmin 244

Marla Christensen 236

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Teri Viewig 724

Marla Christensen 697

Laurie Sims 646

SPLITS CONVERTED

Sally Hymas 6-7-10

Sheri Kemp 7-8

JoAnn Parker 9-10

Sherri Bunn 5-7

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Teri Viewig 724

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Sharon Shimmin 190

Laurie Sims 187

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you