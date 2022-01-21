Sorry, an error occurred.
LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. Studebaker’s Pizza
2. HD & B & S
3. Henning’s Salvage
4. SRS
5. Rock & Dirt Services
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Sharon Shimmin 190
Laurie Sims 187
Korey Young (sub)171
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Laurie Sims 508
Sharon Shimmin 477
Korey Young (sub) 468
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Teri Viewig 270
Sharon Shimmin 244
Marla Christensen 236
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Teri Viewig 724
Marla Christensen 697
Laurie Sims 646
SPLITS CONVERTED
Sally Hymas 6-7-10
Sheri Kemp 7-8
JoAnn Parker 9-10
Sherri Bunn 5-7
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
GAMES 175 AND OVER
