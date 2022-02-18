LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. Rock & Dirt Services
2. Studebaker’s Pizza
3. HD & B & S
4. Henning’s Salvage
5. SRS
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Patty Hammer 177
Callie Sims 168
Sharon Shimmin 168
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Callie Sims 482
Sharon Shimmin 475
JoAnn Parker 457
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Teri Viewig 244
Jannelle Jensen 234
Sherri Bunn 228
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Teri Viewig 656
Marla Christensen 643
Jannelle Jensen 636
SPLITS CONVERTED
Kathy Smart 5-9-10,
Teri Viewig 3-10
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
GAMES 175 AND OVER
