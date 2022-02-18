Support Local Journalism

LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. Rock & Dirt Services

2. Studebaker’s Pizza

3. HD & B & S

4. Henning’s Salvage

5. SRS

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Patty Hammer 177

Callie Sims 168

Sharon Shimmin 168

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Callie Sims 482

Sharon Shimmin 475

JoAnn Parker 457

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Teri Viewig 244

Jannelle Jensen 234

Sherri Bunn 228

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Teri Viewig 656

Marla Christensen 643

Jannelle Jensen 636

SPLITS CONVERTED

Kathy Smart 5-9-10,

Teri Viewig 3-10

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Teri Viewig 656

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Patty Hammer 177

