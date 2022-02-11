Support Local Journalism

LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. Rock & Dirt Services

2. Studebaker’s Pizza

3. Henning’s Salvage

4. HD & B & S

5. SRS

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Callie Sims 177

JoAnn Parker 167

Sheri Kemp 167

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Callie Sims 473

JoAnn Parker 441

Sheri Kemp 431

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Teri Viewig 247

Sheri Kemp 243

Kristin Messenger 226

JoAnn Parker 226

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Sheri Kemp 659

Teri Viewig 657

Kristin Messenger 650

SPLITS CONVERTED

Kristin Messenger 4-7-10,

Jaydale Argyle 4-6-10 & 3-10

Callie Sims 6-7-10

Marla Christensin 2-7

Sheri Kemp 5-7

Sherri Bunn 5-6

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Sheri Kemp 659

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Callie Sims 177

