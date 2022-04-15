Support Local Journalism

LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. HD& B & S

2. Studebaker’s Pizza

3. Henning’s Salvage

4. Rock & Dirt Services

5. SRS

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

JoAnn Parker 173

Callie Sims 171

Megan Hennings 169

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Callie Sims 493

Korey Young (sub)461

Marla Christensen 456

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Megan Hennings 240

Kathy Smart 236

Marla Christensen 236

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Marla Christensen 672

Megan Hennings 645

Kathy Smart 634

Jaydale Argyle 634

SPLITS CONVERTED

Sherri Bunn 3-10

Laurie Sims 2-7

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Marla Christensen 672

