LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. HD& B & S
2. Studebaker’s Pizza
3. Henning’s Salvage
4. Rock & Dirt Services
5. SRS
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
JoAnn Parker 173
Callie Sims 171
Megan Hennings 169
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Callie Sims 493
Korey Young (sub)461
Marla Christensen 456
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Megan Hennings 240
Kathy Smart 236
Marla Christensen 236
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Marla Christensen 672
Megan Hennings 645
Kathy Smart 634
Jaydale Argyle 634
SPLITS CONVERTED
Sherri Bunn 3-10
Laurie Sims 2-7
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
