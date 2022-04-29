End of year statistics
LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. HD& B & S
2. Studebaker’s Pizza
3. Henning’s Salvage
4. Rock & Dirt Services
5. SRS
6. HD& B & S
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Laurie Sims 211
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Callie Sims 568
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Teri Viewig 270
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Megan Hennings 770
MOST IMPROVED
Sally Hymas
BOWLER OF THE YEAR
Callie Sims 891
HIGH AVERAGE
156
