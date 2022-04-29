Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

End of year statistics

LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. HD& B & S

2. Studebaker’s Pizza

3. Henning’s Salvage

4. Rock & Dirt Services

5. SRS

6. HD& B & S

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Laurie Sims 211

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Callie Sims 568

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Teri Viewig 270

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Megan Hennings 770

MOST IMPROVED

Sally Hymas

BOWLER OF THE YEAR

Callie Sims 891

HIGH AVERAGE

156

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you