Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. Studebaker’s Pizza

2. HD & B & S

3. Henning’s Salvage

4. Rock & Dirt Services

5. SRS

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Callie Sims 201

Kristin Messenger 174

Abby Pugmire 168

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Callie Sims 512

Sharon Shimmin 457

Laurie Sims 437

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Kristin Messenger 250

Callie Sims 248

Abby Pugmire 247

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Abby Pugmire 658

Callie Sims 653

Jaydale Argyle 653

SPLITS CONVERTED

Laurie Sims 5-10,

Tami Woolstenhulme 2-7

Robyn Hulme 5-6 & 2-7,

Marla Christensin 5-7

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Abby Pugmire 658

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Callie Sims 201

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you