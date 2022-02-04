Sorry, an error occurred.
LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. Studebaker’s Pizza
2. HD & B & S
3. Henning’s Salvage
4. Rock & Dirt Services
5. SRS
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Callie Sims 201
Kristin Messenger 174
Abby Pugmire 168
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Callie Sims 512
Sharon Shimmin 457
Laurie Sims 437
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Kristin Messenger 250
Callie Sims 248
Abby Pugmire 247
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Abby Pugmire 658
Callie Sims 653
Jaydale Argyle 653
SPLITS CONVERTED
Laurie Sims 5-10,
Tami Woolstenhulme 2-7
Robyn Hulme 5-6 & 2-7,
Marla Christensin 5-7
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
GAMES 175 AND OVER
