LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. The Sizzling Snackers
2. Rock & Dirt Services
3. Studebaker’s Pizza
4. SRS
5. Henning’s Salvage
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Callie Sims 197
Robyn Hulme 190
Laurie Sims 178
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Callie Sims 504
Korey Young 481
Laurie Sims 452
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Robyn Hulme 268
Kristin Messenger 246
Callie Sims 245
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Karen Hacking 664
Robyn Hulme 657
Callie Sims 648
SPLITS CONVERTED
JoAnn Parkker 3-10
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
GAMES 175 AND OVER
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.