LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. HD& B & S

2. Henning’s Salvage

3. Rock & Dirt Services

4. Studebaker’s Pizza

5. SRS

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Callie Sims 230

Patty Hammer 184, 177

Sabrina Hymas (sub) 176

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Callie Sims 478

Patty Hammer 502

Sabrina Hymas (sub)488

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Callie Sims 276

Amanda Sears 239

Tami Woolstenhulme 236

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Callie Sims 688

Amanda Sears 639

Jaydale Argyle 650

SPLITS CONVERTED

Korey Young (sub) 3-10 & 2-7

Patty Hammer 2-5-7 & 3-10

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Callie Sims 688

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Callie Sims 230

Patty Hammer 184, 177

Sabrina Hymas (sub) 176

