LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. HD& B & S
2. Henning’s Salvage
3. Rock & Dirt Services
4. Studebaker’s Pizza
5. SRS
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Callie Sims 230
Patty Hammer 184, 177
Sabrina Hymas (sub) 176
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Callie Sims 478
Patty Hammer 502
Sabrina Hymas (sub)488
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Callie Sims 276
Amanda Sears 239
Tami Woolstenhulme 236
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Callie Sims 688
Amanda Sears 639
Jaydale Argyle 650
SPLITS CONVERTED
Korey Young (sub) 3-10 & 2-7
Patty Hammer 2-5-7 & 3-10
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
GAMES 175 AND OVER
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.