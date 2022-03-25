LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. HD& B & S
2. Henning’s Salvage
3. Rock & Dirt Services
4. Studebaker’s Pizza
5. SRS
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Callie Sims 210
Kathy Smart 173
Laurie Sims 170
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Callie Sims 549
Laurie Sims 452
Sharon Shimmin 451
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Kathy Smart 269
Callie Sims 255
Sally Hymas 246
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Kathy Smart 738
Callie Sims 684
Megan Hennings 652
SPLITS CONVERTED
Sherri Bunn 3-10,
JoAnn Parker 9-10
Kathy Smart 3-10
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
GAMES 175 AND OVER
