LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. HD& B & S

2. Henning’s Salvage

3. Rock & Dirt Services

4. Studebaker’s Pizza

5. SRS

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Callie Sims 210

Kathy Smart 173

Laurie Sims 170

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Callie Sims 549

Laurie Sims 452

Sharon Shimmin 451

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Kathy Smart 269

Callie Sims 255

Sally Hymas 246

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Kathy Smart 738

Callie Sims 684

Megan Hennings 652

SPLITS CONVERTED

Sherri Bunn 3-10,

JoAnn Parker 9-10

Kathy Smart 3-10

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Kathy Smart 738

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Callie Sims 210

