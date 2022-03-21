Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. HD& B & S

2. Henning’s Salvage

3. Rock & Dirt Services

4. Studebaker’s Pizza

5. SRS

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Korey Young (sub)189

Sharon Shimmin 170

Jaydale Argyle 164

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Callie Sims 471

Korey Young (sub)462

Sharon Shimmin 451

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Jaydale Argyle 257

Korey Young (sub)240

Abby Pugmire 236

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Jaydale Argyle 661

Kathy Smart 641

Abby Pugmire 638

SPLITS CONVERTED

Sherri Bunn 5-6

JoAnn Parker 4-5-7

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Jaydale Argyle 661

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Korey Young (sub)189

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you