LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. HD& B & S
2. Henning’s Salvage
3. Rock & Dirt Services
4. Studebaker’s Pizza
5. SRS
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Korey Young (sub)189
Sharon Shimmin 170
Jaydale Argyle 164
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Callie Sims 471
Korey Young (sub)462
Sharon Shimmin 451
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Jaydale Argyle 257
Korey Young (sub)240
Abby Pugmire 236
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Jaydale Argyle 661
Kathy Smart 641
Abby Pugmire 638
SPLITS CONVERTED
Sherri Bunn 5-6
JoAnn Parker 4-5-7
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
GAMES 175 AND OVER
