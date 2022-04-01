Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. HD& B & S

2. Henning’s Salvage

3. Rock & Dirt Services

4. Studebaker’s Pizza

5. SRS

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Callie Sims 191

Sharon Shimmin 180

JoAnn Parker 176

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Laurie Sims 476

Callie Sims 470

JoAnn Parker 455

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Sally Hymas 242

Callie Sims 235

Abby Pugmire 234

JoAnn Parker 234

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Sally Hymas 680

Kathy Smart 663

Teri Viewig 660

SPLITS CONVERTED

JoAnn Parker 5-7

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Sally Hymas 680

BOWLER OF THE MONTH

Robyn Hulme 680 For March

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Callie Sims 191

Sharon Shimmin 180

JoAnn Parker 176

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you