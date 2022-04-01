LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. HD& B & S
2. Henning’s Salvage
3. Rock & Dirt Services
4. Studebaker’s Pizza
5. SRS
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Callie Sims 191
Sharon Shimmin 180
JoAnn Parker 176
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Laurie Sims 476
Callie Sims 470
JoAnn Parker 455
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Sally Hymas 242
Callie Sims 235
Abby Pugmire 234
JoAnn Parker 234
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Sally Hymas 680
Kathy Smart 663
Teri Viewig 660
SPLITS CONVERTED
JoAnn Parker 5-7
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
BOWLER OF THE MONTH
Robyn Hulme 680 For March
GAMES 175 AND OVER
